A Perfect Wildcats Weekend

October 6, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats won their first home game of the season, and posted a second straight victory, downing the Charlottetown Islanders 4-1 before 4,000 fans at Avenir Centre on Sunday Funday.

Moncton opened a successful weekend defeating the Titan 5-1 in Bathurst on Friday night. On Sunday, Markus Vidicek, Gabe Smith and Vincent Collard each had a goal and assist en route to victory. First Star Julius Sumpf added a powerplay goal and Jacob Steinman made 24 stops for the win. The Cats had 35 shots at Islander Nick Ruccia. Moncton improves to 4-1-1-0 after six games.

A pair of home games will highlight Thanksgiving Weekend - the Sherbrooke Phoenix visit the Avenir Centre Saturday night at 7pm, followed by the rematch with the Islanders on Monday afternoon at 2pm.

Follow your Wildcats all season long with Marty Kingston on CHL-TV and the Cats Radio Network- Inspire FM- 105.1 Moncton, 107.7 Buctouche, 107.3 Sussex and 99.1 Amherst, NS.

