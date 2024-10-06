Eagles Wrap up Home Stand with Visit from Remparts

October 6, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cape Breton Eagles will finish up their first home stand of the season this afternoon as they welcome the Quebec Remparts, featuring the #1 pick in the 2024 QMJHL Maddox Dagenais and St. Louis Blues draft pick Antoine Dorion. It's the only visit the Remparts will make to Centre 200 this year, and it's the final Eagle home game until they return in two weeks on October 20th.

The Remparts have been one of the pleasant surprises in the QMJHL this season, led in part by Dagenais's six goals, second leading scorer in the league Justin Côté, and the league's leading scorer among defensemen in Benjamin Vigneault. The Remparts are hoping to post a winning record on their Maritime road trip after a victory in Charlottetown and a loss in Halifax.

For the Eagles, the hope is the team is coming together despite a slow start in the standings. Returns from the professional ranks have helped: defenseman Tomas Lavoie (drafted by Utah) and forward Cam Squires (drafted by New Jersey) were named first star in their first game back in Cape Breton for the season. Lavoie has a goal and an assist in two games, while Squires returned on Friday against RImouski with a two goal performance- including the Eagles' first power play goal of the season.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of this afternoon's game!

