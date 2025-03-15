Islanders' Comeback Falls Just Short in Bathurst, the Chase Continues Sunday in Charlottetown

March 15, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders nearly pulled off an incredible comeback on Thursday night, but their late push fell just short in a 5-4 loss to the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

After falling behind 4-0 midway through the 2nd period, the Islanders stormed back, outshooting the Titan 30-21 and clawing within a goal before time expired.

Ethan Montroy led the charge with 2 goals and an assist, earning the game's 2nd star, while Donald Hickey made key saves in relief to give the Isles a chance.

A Tough Start

Charlottetown controlled much of the 1st period, outshooting the Titan 9-5 and generating 3 power-play opportunities.

However, goaltender Joshua Fleming stood tall, keeping the Isles off the board. Meanwhile, the Titan capitalized on their chances, with Noah Laberge and Lynden Larsen scoring to give Bathurst a 2-0 lead heading into the 1st intermission.

The Titan extended their lead early in the 2nd when Louis-François Bélanger buried a rebound, making it 3-0. Minutes later, Colby Huggan capitalized on a power play, forcing Charlottetown to make a goaltending change as Donald Hickey replaced Nicolas Ruccia.

Down 4-0, the Isles refused to quit.

Montroy got Charlottetown on the board with 8:41 left in the 2nd, finishing a play set up by Thomas Sirman and Kyle Powers.

Although the Titan answered with a shorthanded goal, Jonathan Lanza struck in the final second of the period, cutting the deficit to 5-2.

A Gritty 3rd Period Effort

Facing a 5-2 deficit entering the third, the Islanders refused to quit, dominating the final frame with relentless pressure.

Just over four minutes in, Zachary Plamondon buried a setup from Ethan Montroy and Kyle Powers to make it 5-3.

With momentum shifting, Montroy struck again with 8:26 remaining-his 2nd goal and 3rd point of the night-off a feed from Thomas Sirman and Nathan Leek, bringing the Isles within one.

Charlottetown kept pressing, outshooting Bathurst 12-6 in the period while Donald Hickey made key saves to keep them in it.

With under two minutes left, the Isles pulled their goalie and generated a flurry of chances, but Titan netminder Joshua Fleming stood tall. Despite their relentless push, the equalizer never came, and the Isles fell just short in a thrilling comeback effort.

Up Next

With just 3 games left in the regular season, the Islanders will need to build on their strong finish in this game as they continue their playoff push. The effort and resilience shown in the 3rd period prove that this team has what it takes to compete when it matters most.

Back in Action for One Game One Wish

The Islanders are back at it on Sunday afternoon for One Game One Wish in support of Make-A-Wish PEI. The team will be wearing special Batman jerseys, which are being auctioned off now, with 100% of proceeds going toward making a child's wish come true.

VS. Saint-John Sea Dogs - 2PM - Eastlink Centre Charlottetown - Buy Tickets

Fans can donate directly or bid on one of these limited-edition jerseys to help create life-changing experiences for children facing critical illnesses. Join us in making a difference-place your bid now and help make a wish come true!

