Mercier's 5-Point Night Leads Cats to 50th Victory

March 15, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats totally overpowered the Saint John Sea Dogs 8-0 Saturday night before 6,200 fans at Avenir Centre for their 12th consecutive victory. It was also Moncton's 50th win of the season.

Goaltender Mathis Rousseau made 17 saves for the shutout, the team's second this week after Rudy Guimond blanked Cape Breton 3-0 Thursday night. It was a banner night for Alex Mercier, recording five points with three goals (24, 25, 26) and two assists and named First Star.

Juraj Pekarcik scored his 24th and added three assists for a four-point game, while Caleb Desnoyers potted his 35th and added a pair of helpers. Gabe Smith scored his 18th and also chipped in with two assists. Other Cats goals to Julius Sump (24th) and Maxime Cote (19th).

The Cats blitzed Eric Young and Justin Robinson with 48 shots in the Sea Dogs net.

Three Stars:

#10 ALEX MERCIER

#88 JURAJ PEKARCIK

#18 CALEB DESNOYERS

The Cats now host the Acadie-Bathurst Titan for the final time Sunday at 3pm at Avenir Centre. The Cats will be decked out in green St. Pats jerseys. Fans are encouraged to wear green.

Join Marty Kingston with all the action on CHL TV and Cats Radio Network, INSPIRE 105.1 FM MONCTON.

Article by Marty Kingston

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.