Islanders Announce Five Make-A-Wish Ambassadors for One Game, One Wish

March 15, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







Tomorrow afternoon, the Islanders will take the ice for a truly special cause in our One Game, One Wish.

The team will be wearing special edition Batman jerseys, being auctioned off RIGHT NOW! With 100% of proceeds going directly to Make-A-Wish, helping to grant life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses.

Joining us for this incredible day are five amazing Make-A-Wish Ambassadors, each of whom has faced extraordinary challenges with the heart of a true superhero. These inspiring kids will be part of a ceremonial puck drop, celebrating their strength, courage, and determination.

Adding to the excitement, superheroes will be in attendance in the Eastlink Centre lobby, making this a truly magical experience for families and fans alike.

Meet Our Make-A-Wish Superheroes

Super Hayden - Hayden Kwiatkowski

Hayden's journey with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) began even before she was born. Detected at her first ultrasound, her condition led her to SickKids Toronto, where she underwent her first open-heart surgery at just four days old. Over the years, she has shown incredible resilience, undergoing another major surgery at age five. Today, she is clinically stable, with yearly check-ups ensuring she continues to thrive.

For her wish, Hayden got to meet Elsa and Anna at Disney, a dream come true for her sixth birthday!

- Superpower: Super Hayden can disappear, fly, and move at super speed! Just like in real life, where she faced every challenge head-on with unstoppable strength, Super Hayden is always there in an instant to help those in need.

EC - Emerson Cornish

Diagnosed as an infant with two rare genetic conditions (Cri-Du-Chat Syndrome & 17Q Duplication), Emerson faces challenges in mobility and communication. Yet, he radiates joy, love, and perseverance, learning to communicate through an iPad while awaiting surgery that could help him walk independently.

This past November, Emerson's wish came true when he traveled to Florida to meet Mickey Mouse, his favorite Disney character!

- Superpower: EC's smile can freeze people in their tracks, and his eyes shoot lasers! His infectious joy and powerful presence brighten any room, reminding everyone around him to keep pushing forward.

The Unstoppable Weston - Weston MacIntyre

At just four years old, Weston was diagnosed with Leukemia, beginning a two-and-a-half-year battle that included intense chemotherapy during the height of the pandemic. But Weston never let his diagnosis define him. Now nine years old and full of energy, he loves dirt biking, camping, and hockey, playing U11 for the Tyne Valley Tornadoes.

Weston first stepped onto the Islanders' ice in 2022 for a Hockey Fights Cancer puck drop-and now, he's back, stronger than ever!

- Superpower: The Unstoppable Weston is a warrior with unbreakable strength and endless determination! No obstacle is too big for him, just like in real life, where he never lets anything slow him down.

Strong-Ty - Ty Doucette

At just 7.5 months old, Ty was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). After being airlifted to the IWK, he began immediate treatment. Spending seven months in the hospital where he celebrated his first birthday and took his first steps.

Now, five years cancer-free and thriving, Ty recently experienced his wish trip to Disney, making unforgettable memories!

- Superpower: Strong-Ty is the strongest superhero in the world! Whether fighting unimaginable obstacles or taking on villains, his unbeatable courage, STRENGTH, and resilience make him a true hero.

Gunner the Superdog - Finn Carpenter & Gunner

Finn, a die-hard Charlottetown Islanders and Montreal Canadiens fan, was born with severe Hemophilia A, meaning his blood does not clot properly. This condition has required constant care, from daily hospital visits as a baby to new advancements allowing him to receive treatment every two weeks.

Despite these challenges, Finn recently had his greatest wish come true: a French Bulldog puppy named Gunner!

- Superpower: Gunner the Superdog has super agility, an adorable charm that distracts villains, and a supersonic bark that disorients enemies! Just like Finn, he's a fighter, facing every challenge with determination and heart.

Honorary Head Coach: Maverick Bishop

Although Honorary Head Coach Maverick Bishop can't be with us in person tomorrow, his spirit will be right there on the ice. Maverick has been sending us positivity and great energy all season long, and wanted to share his special video message with the team and fans.

Join Us for One Game, One Wish!

This is more than just a hockey game-it's a celebration of strength, courage, and the power of a wish. With superheroes in the lobby, special Batman jerseys, and five incredible Make-A-Wish ambassadors, tomorrow's game is set to be one of the most meaningful nights this season.

All proceeds from the jersey auction will go directly to Make-A-Wish.

Special thanks to Next Level Group & Arsenault Bros Construction for making this day possible.

DONATE NOW AND HELP US REACH OUR GOAL OF $10,000 TO MAKE A CHILD'S WISH COME TRUE!

Get your tickets and be part of something truly special.

Let's make One Game, One Wish a night to remember!

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.