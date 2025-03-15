Eagles Begin Season Ending Road Trip in Halifax this Afternoon

March 15, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Following a successful home finale, the Cape Breton Eagles now hit the road for the final three games of the regular season. First up for the Eagles is a rematch from Friday, and the final instalment of the Battle of Nova Scotia as the Eagles visit the Halifax Mooseheads.

This afternoon's game is the back end of a home and home series. Friday night saw the visiting Mooseheads start strong, scoring first and carrying the play until the final minutes of the opening period when Eagle captain Jacob Newcombe scored twice. Newcombe & Joey Henneberry scored twice and added an assist in their final home QMJHL regular season games, while Tomas Lavoie, Cam Squires, and Andrew Brown all registered mulit-point nights. (Halifax received multi-point games from their captain Brady Schultz and Liam Kilfoil.)

Coming into this afternoon's game, the Eagles trail Baie-Comeau by two points in the standings, and will play their game in hand this afternoon. If the Eagles win this afternoon's game, Baie-Comeau will still hold the final home ice playoff position by virtue of holding the tiebreaker over the Eagles. For Halifax, a victory today could clinch a playoff spot- if Saint Jolhn loses in regulation against Charlottetown.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of today's game!

Venue: Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, NS

Puck drop: 3 PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/L0luz

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31297/

CAPE BRETON HALIFAX

5th Eastern Conference, 32-22-4-3 (Away: 14-10-3-2) RECORD 9th Eastern Conference, 18-34-8-1 (Home: 9-16-5-0)

1-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-3-0-0

200GF/186GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 146GF/218GA

6-1-0-0 SEASON SERIES 1-5-1-0

Cam Squires (69 points in 55 games) LEADING SCORER Quinn Kennedy (44 points in 59 games)

T9th, 22.3% (Away: 9th, 22%) POWER PLAY 15th, 17.8% (Home: 16th, 16.4%)

3rd, 82.1% (Away: 4th, 81.7%) PENALTY KILL 11th, 77.2% (Home: 12th, 76.9%)

Lewis Gendron, Logan Quinn, Nathan Plouffe INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) N/A

