Isaac Launches Two Homers, Hot Rods Split Doubleheader

Asheville, North Carolina - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (32-24, 63-54) split a doubleheader with the Asheville Tourists (22-35, 48-70), taking game one, 7-0, and dropping game two, 3-2, on Thursday at McCormick Field.

In game one, the Hot Rods offense opened the scoring in the top of the first against Tourists starter Tyler Guilfoil. Chandler Simpson led off with a single and moved up to third with back-to-back stolen bases. Shane Sasaki drilled a sacrifice fly to center, plating Simpson to make it 1-0. Xavier Isaac blasted a solo shot to right center, putting Bowling Green up 2-0.

In the top of the second, Willy Vasquez led off with a base hit and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Blake Robertson singled to left, scoring Vasquez to make it 3-0. With two outs in the top of the fourth, Robertson roped a double to left and came around to score on an RBI base hit by Simpson.

Bowling Green increased the lead in the top of the fifth off Asheville reliever Carlos Calderon. Carson Williams led off with a walk and scored on a two-run homer from Isaac to make it 6-0. Vasquez walked, Brock Jones singled, and Hunter Haas was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Simpson worked a walk, plating Vasquez to increase the lead to 7-0.

Hot Rods reliever Jeff Hakanson tossed a scoreless seventh, carrying Bowling Green to a 7-0 victory.

Sean Harney (3-0) earned the win, letting up three hits, two walks, and striking out five over 5.0 scoreless frames. Guilfoil (0-2) took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

In game two, Asheville scored their first runs of the night in the bottom of the first against Bowling Green starter J.J. Goss. Zach Cole led off with a single and came around to score on an RBI double from Tim Borden to make it 1-0. Austin Deming laced a double to right, plating Borden to put the Tourists up 2-0. A fielding error from Vasquez on a ground ball allowed Deming to score, increasing the lead to 3-0.

The Hot Rods offense responded in the top of the second against Tourists starter Nolan DeVos. Nick Schnell led off with a double and was plated on an RBI double from Hunter Haas. After moving up to third on a sacrifice fly from Jeffry Parra, Haas scored on an infield single by Mario Fernandez that cut the deficit, 3-2.

Bowling Green was shutout the rest of the way, losing by a score of 3-2.

DeVos (4-2) logged the win, allowing two runs on six hits and four strikeouts over 5.0 innings. Goss (6-6) took the loss, letting up three runs (two earned) on six hits, a walk, and seven strikeouts over 5.0 frames. Franny Cobos (1) earned the save, allowing a hit and striking out two during a scoreless seventh.

The Hot Rods and Tourists play game four of a six-game series on Friday with first pitch set for 5:35 PM CT. Bowling Green is starting RHP Duncan Davitt (3-4, 3.67), while Asheville is starting RHP Joey Mancini (1-7, 7.90).

Fans can catch all the action by listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

