HVR Game Notes - August 31, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (67-55, 28-28) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (50-70, 21-35)

RHP Yorlin Calderon (First Start) vs. RHP Bryan Caceres (0-5, 8.78 ERA)

| Game 123 | Road Game 63 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | Aug. 31, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

ONE LAST HURRAH:The Hudson Valley Renegades continue their final road trip of the regular season on Thursday night in Wilmington, Delaware. Hudson Valley started the month of August with a six-game series at Frawley Stadium, where the 'Gades won four out of the six games. In their four previous series meetings versus the Blue Rocks, Hudson Valley has not lost a series yet, winning three of them and splitting the other.

LAST TIME OUT:The Hudson Valley Renegades' offense erupted for 14 hits in a 9-3 victory over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Wednesday night. In his High-A debut, Cole Gabrielson homered and drove in two while Jesus Rodriguez also clubbed a two-run blast in the win. Brock Selvidge earned his third victory of the season, allowing three runs in 5.0-plus-innings. Anderson Munoz and Harrison Cohen each fired two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

ROSTER MOVES:On Tuesday, the New York Yankees announced the promotions of pitchers Yorlin Calderon and Cam Schlittler, and OF Cole Gabrielson from Single-A Tampa to High-A Hudson Valley. T.J. Rumfield also commenced a Minor League rehab assignment with the Renegades as well. Gabrielson was recently signed as a non-drafted free agent back in July out of USC while Schlittler was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Northeastern. Calderon comes to Hudson Valley after sporting a 3.07 ERA in 37 appearances for Single-A Tampa this year.

OUT ON AN ISLAND:Over the last 13 games, Hudson Valley's pitching staff has held opponents to hit 25-for-141 (.177) with runners in scoring position. On the season, the 'Gades rank first in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and third in MiLB in holding opponents to a .207 batting average with RISP. Wilmington was 0-for-10 with RISP on Wednesday night.

PITCHING IS THE WAY:Entering Thursday, the Hudson Valley Renegades sit third in Minor League Baseball with a 3.61 ERA and second in K/9 innings of 11.23 this year. The Down East Wood Ducks (TEX--A) lead the way with a 3.29 ERA. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) are currently second, sporting a 3.58 ERA. This comes after the 'Gades finished the 2022 season with a team ERA of 3.62, good for fourth-best in MiLB.

DAZZLING DEBUTS:Over the past three weeks, four starting pitchers have made their High-A debuts for Hudson Valley and the results have been tremendous. Baron Stuart, Leonardo Pestana, Sean Hermann and Justin Lange combined to throw 20.1 innings, while allowing just 11 hits, one run, five walks and recording 23 strikeouts in their respective starts.

HE GETS ON BASE!: Ben Cowles currently holds the Renegades' longest active on-base streak at 40 games. The former Maryland Terrapin has reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore. It's currently the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, High-A, and all of MiLB. Cowles surpassed Emeel Salem (2007) for the all-time record last Thursday night against Aberdeen. The 40-game streak is tied with Jackson Holliday (BOW) for the fifth-longest streak across the Minor's this year. If Cowles reaches base safely on Thursday, he will be tied with Billy Kennedy (RNO) for the fourth-longest streak this season.

NOBODY CROSSES HOME:Luis Velasquez's scoreless innings streak came to an end on Sunday afternoon against Aberdeen, with the streak lasting 20.0 innings over nine-plus appearances. Prior to Sunday, the last runner to score against the right-hander was back on July 21 against the Brooklyn Cyclones. After tossing two scoreless frames on Sunday, Clay Aguilar hasn't allowed a run over his last four appearances, which spans 7.2 innings.

A NEW NO. 1:On August 10, MLB Pipeline reshuffled the New York Yankees Top 30 prospects list, with Spencer Jones becoming the new No. 1 prospect in the organization. Current Renegades on the roster listed are Brock Selvidge (#13), Zach Messinger (#18), Jared Serna (#20), Brendan Beck (#21), and Anthony Hall (#22). Other 2023 Renegades included on the list are Spencer Jones (#1), Chase Hampton (#4), Drew Thorpe (#5), Ben Rice (#23), Agustin Ramírez (#24), and Danny Watson (#29).

THE FEATS OF STRENGTH:Last Thursday night, Grant Richardson hit his 13th home run of the season, and his 23rd of his career as a Hudson Valley Renegade. He currently sits tied for first with Everson Pereira and current teammate Spencer Henson for the most in franchise history.

ROAD TRIPPIN:With a victory on Wednesday, the Hudson Valley Renegades surpassed the Great Lakes Loons (LAD) for the most road wins in High-A (40). The Loons just recently wrapped up a road trip and are home this week before finishing the season on the road. The 40 wins away from Heritage Financial Park are also the second-most in MiLB, only trailing the Oklahoma City Dodgers (AAA) who have collected 41 road wins in one more game played.

BULLPEN ARMS RACE:In the first two games versus Wilmington, the Hudson Valley Renegades bullpen has combined to strike out 19, while allowing just three hits in nine scoreless innings. Over the past seven games, the 'Gades bullpen has struck out 52 batters in 32.0 innings and sported a 1.97 ERA. The 1.97 ERA is the fourth-lowest in High-A during this span with the 53 strikeouts leading the way.

