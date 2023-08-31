Strikeout Cancer Jerseys up for Auction

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads' Strikeout Cancer Jerseys are up for auction! The jerseys will be worn during the Saturday, September 9th game and will be authenticated by Major League Baseball. Net proceeds from the auction will benefit the American Cancer Society.

The jerseys feature a unique sleeve pattern of the different cancer ribbon colors. On the body of the jersey are names of cancer warriors.

The auction will run until 9pm on Saturday, September 9th.

All bidding will be conducted on the MiLB Auctions platform. Bids will be done in $5 increments. Any bids placed in the final minutes of the auction will extend the auction several minutes.

