Isaac Jones Named G League Player of the Month - March 2026
Published on March 31, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
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Isaac Jones is a FORCE! The Detroit Pistons' Two-Way has been named the G League's Player of the Month for March. He averaged 29.7 PPG, 10.1 RPG, and 2.6 BPG to help the Motor City Cruise clinch a playoff berth.
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