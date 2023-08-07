Iowa Wild Signs Joël Teasdale to One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract

August 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed Joël Teasdale to a one-year, one-way AHL contract.

Teasdale, 24 (3/11/1999), collected 38 points (23-15=38) in 58 games with the Laval Rocket in 2022-23. The 6-foot, 212-pound native of Repentigny, Que. totaled 84 points (46-38=84) across 128 games and three seasons with Laval. Teasdale made his NHL debut with the Montreal Canadiens on Apr. 12, 2023, and recorded his first NHL point on Apr. 13 against the Boston Bruins.

Prior to his professional career, Teasdale spent four seasons in the QMJHL with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, where he posted 219 points (204-115=219) in 244 games. Teasdale received the Frank J. Selke Trophy (QMJHL Most Sportsmanlike Player) in 2017-18 with Blainville-Boisbriand. In 2018-19, Teasdale won the CHL Memorial Cup with Rouyn-Noranda, earned the Stafford Smythe Trophy (CHL Memorial Cup Most Valuable Player), and led the QMHJL playoffs in playoff points (20-14=34).

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.