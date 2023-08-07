Checkers Sign Will Reilly and Patrick Khodorenko to AHL Deals

The Checkers continue to add to their depth for the upcoming season, inking Will Reilly and Patrick Khodorenko to one-year, two-way AHL contracts.

Reilly, 26, posted five points (1g, 4a) in 30 games for Tucson last season - his third pro campaign. A seventh-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2017, Reilly has totaled 16 points (5g, 11a) in 96 AHL games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Tucson, as well as six points (3g, 4a) in 3 career ECHL games for Wheeling.

Prior to turning pro, the Ontario native spent four years at RPI where he notched 68 points (22g, 46a) in 139 games and earned a spot on the ECAC Second All-Star Team in 2019-20.

Khodorenko, 24, appeared in just four games for Hartford last season due to injuries. Across his pro career, he has logged 37 points (13g, 24a) in 93 games for the Wolf Pack - including a high-point in 2021-22 in which he ranked sixth on the team with 27 points (10g, 17a) in 66 games.

The California native spent four years at Michigan State before turning pro - playing alongside current Checker Dennis Cesana. Khodorenko racked up 120 points (54g, 66a) in 143 games, leading the Spartans in scoring in 2019-20 and earning a spot on the Big-10 First All-Star Team in 2019-20 and Second All-Star Team in 2018-19.

