Wolf Pack Sign Forward Matej Pekar to One-Year Contract

August 7, 2023







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed forward Matej Pekar to a one-year AHL standard player contract.

Pekar, 23, split his 2022-23 season between the AHL's Rochester Americans and ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones. He dressed in 14 games with the Americans, recording four assists. He also made his Calder Cup Playoff debut on April 28th in the Americans' game against the Syracuse Crunch.

The 6'1" forward played in 28 games with the Cyclones a season ago, scoring 24 points (13 g, 11 a).

Over the course of three professional seasons in North America, Pekar has appeared in 86 AHL contests with the Americans, scoring 16 points (4 g, 12 a). He also spent time during the 2020-21 campaign in his native Czechia, where he dressed in 22 total games and scored 13 points (3 g, 10 a).

The native of Turnov, Czechia, spent time in both the USHL and OHL prior to turning pro. He appeared in 56 USHL games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks during the 2017-18 season. He notched 54 points (14 g, 40 a) during his time in the league.

In the OHL, Pekar scored 99 points (42 g, 57 a) in 84 games with the Barrie Colts and Sudbury Wolves over the course of two seasons.

The Wolf Pack will host their 2023-24 home opener at the XL Center on Friday, October 20th when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. To view the full 2023-24 Wolf Pack regular season schedule, click here.

Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, and flex plans for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

Single-game tickets will go on sale on a to-be-announced date later this summer.

