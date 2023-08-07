Henderson Silver Knights Announce Single-Game and Group Ticket On-Sale Dates for 2023-24 Season

August 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today ticket purchase information for the 2023-24 season. The Silver Knights will play 36 regular season games at The Dollar Loan Center. Click here to view the full schedule.

HSK Groups and Chambers will go on-sale tomorrow, August 8 at 10 a.m. PT for deposit holders. Groups require a minimum of 10 tickets and start at just $30 per ticket. Single-game Chambers can hold anywhere from 14 to 29 people. Fans interested in purchasing Chambers have the opportunity to upgrade to the HSK Entertainment Package, where they'll receive a heavily discounted rate on five or more Chambers, a post-game on-ice photo, and a Chamber visit from Lucky.

Single-game tickets will go on-sale Tuesday, August 29. For additional information, please contact the Silver Knights Ticketing Team at (702) 645-4259, or by emailing ticketing@hendersonsilverknights.com.

August 8 at 10 a.m. PT - Groups and single-game Chambers for deposit holders

August 9 at 10 a.m. PT - Groups and single-game Chambers for the public

August 29 at 10 a.m. PT - Single-game tickets for Members and previous buyers

August 29 at 12 p.m. PT - Single-game tickets for the public

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.