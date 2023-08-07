Henderson Silver Knights Announce Single-Game and Group Ticket On-Sale Dates for 2023-24 Season
August 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today ticket purchase information for the 2023-24 season. The Silver Knights will play 36 regular season games at The Dollar Loan Center. Click here to view the full schedule.
HSK Groups and Chambers will go on-sale tomorrow, August 8 at 10 a.m. PT for deposit holders. Groups require a minimum of 10 tickets and start at just $30 per ticket. Single-game Chambers can hold anywhere from 14 to 29 people. Fans interested in purchasing Chambers have the opportunity to upgrade to the HSK Entertainment Package, where they'll receive a heavily discounted rate on five or more Chambers, a post-game on-ice photo, and a Chamber visit from Lucky.
Single-game tickets will go on-sale Tuesday, August 29. For additional information, please contact the Silver Knights Ticketing Team at (702) 645-4259, or by emailing ticketing@hendersonsilverknights.com.
August 8 at 10 a.m. PT - Groups and single-game Chambers for deposit holders
August 9 at 10 a.m. PT - Groups and single-game Chambers for the public
August 29 at 10 a.m. PT - Single-game tickets for Members and previous buyers
August 29 at 12 p.m. PT - Single-game tickets for the public
