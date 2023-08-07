Philp Undergoes Surgery to Repair Achilles

Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Forward Luke Philp underwent successful surgery on Saturday to repair his right Achilles tendon. He will be out for approximately six months.

