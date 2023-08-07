Philp Undergoes Surgery to Repair Achilles
August 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Forward Luke Philp underwent successful surgery on Saturday to repair his right Achilles tendon. He will be out for approximately six months.
Stay up to date on all IceHogs player transactions with the Rockford IceHogs 2023-24 Offseason Headquarters.
Check out the Rockford IceHogs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from August 7, 2023
- Philp Undergoes Surgery to Repair Achilles - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Matej Pekar to One-Year Contract - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tommy Cross Announces Retirement from Pro Hockey - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Philp Undergoes Surgery to Repair Achilles
- IceHogs Community Fund Awards $10,000 Grant to Rock House Kids
- Hogs Sign Army Grad Colin Bilek for 2023-24
- IceHogs President & GM Mark Bernard Honored by AHL for Career Contributions
- IceHogs Community Fund Awards $10,000 Grant to Rockford Hockey Club