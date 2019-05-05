Iowa Shuts out Chicago 2-0 in Game 3

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild (4-4) earned a 2-0 victory against the Chicago Wolves (5-3) by a score of 2-0 Sunday afternoon, making goaltender Andrew Hammond (26 saves) the only netminder with multiple shutouts this postseason. With the win, Iowa has won its last five games at home, going back to the regular season.

The Wild took a 1-0 lead at 17:05 in the first period as forward Luke Kunin notched his sixth of the postseason. Forward Matt Read intercepted a Chicago pass below the goal line and immediately kicked it out into the slot. Kunin caught the pass and lasered his shot into the top right corner, beating goaltender Oscar Dansk (18 saves) over his glove.

Iowa added insurance late in the third period as Read tallied an empty-net goal at 19:05 in the final frame. Forward Jordan Greenway won a board battle on the left side to steal the puck then flipped it into the neutral zone, giving Read a clean break on the empty cage. Read fought off a backchecking Chicago defender and deposited the puck into the net for his third of the postseason and recording his third multi-point game of the playoffs.

After the teams were tied in shots at 8-8 in the first period, Chicago started to pull away thanks to three power plays in the second, finishing the middle frame with a 20-13 shot advantage. Final shot totals were 26-20 in favor of the Wolves.

Iowa's penalty kill finished off all four of the Wolves' man advantages, giving the team a 96.9 success rate (32-for-33) this postseason, including a perfect 11-for-11 at Wells Fargo Arena. The Wild went 0-for-3 on the power play Sunday afternoon.

With his opening tally, Kunin moved into second place in the Calder Cup Playoffs in goals with six, trailing only teammate Gerry Mayhew (seven). Both Greenway and forward Sam Anas are tied at fifth in assists with five helpers apiece.

Iowa and Chicago will meet again at Wells Fargo Arena Wednesday night, with Chicago holding the 2-1 series lead. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

