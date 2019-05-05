Condors Fall into 0-2 Hole in 4-1 Loss to San Diego

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (3-3) fell 4-1 to the San Diego Gulls (5-1), 4-1, in Game 2 on Saturday in front of 7,033. Bakersfield heads to San Diego for Game 3 trailing the series, 2-0. D Ethan Bear scored the lone Condors goal and C Ryan McLeod had an assist in his postseason debut.

SERIES SCHEDULE AND RESULTS:

San Diego leads series, 2-0

Game 1 - San Diego 3, BAKERSFIELD 2 (4 OT)

Game 2 - San Diego 4, BAKERSFIELD 1

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 8 @ San Diego 7 p.m.

Game 4 - Friday, May 10 @ San Diego 7 p.m.

Game 5* - Saturday, May 11 @ BAKERSFIELD 7 p.m.

Game 6* - Monday, May 13 @ San Diego 7 p.m.

Game 7* - Wednesday, May 15 @ BAKERFSIELD 7 p.m.

FIRST PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: LW Kiefer Sherwood (3rd) deflected a point shot; Assist: Murphy; Time of goal: 18:15; SD leads, 1-0

SHOTS: BAK - 7, SD - 13 SECOND PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: LW Maxime Comtois (2nd) from the low slot off a turnover; Assists: Cracknell, Lundestrom; Time of goal: 2:29; SD leads, 2-0

SHOTS: BAK- 5, SD - 13 THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: D Ethan Bear (1st) point shot through traffic; Assist: Currie, McLeod; Time of goal: 5:44; SD leads, 2-1

GULLS GOAL: RW Isac Lundestrom (1st) from the left-wing circle off a rush; Assists: Cracknell, Megna; Time of goal: 14:45; SD leads, 3-1

GULLS GOAL: C Adam Cracknell (3) empty-netter; Assist: Lundestrom; Time of goal: 18:19; SD leads, 4-1

SHOTS: BAK- 16, SD - 13 QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Lundestrom (SD) 2. Cracknell (SD) 3. Bear (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/2 ; SD - 0/1

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 28; SD - 39

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Wells (0/1; 38/35); SD - Boyle (1-0; 20/19 - left injured in third)

C Ryan McLeod (2nd round, 40th overall, 2018) made his professional debut tonight and had an assist

The Condors had the most road wins in the Pacific Division with 21 on the season (1-1 postseason)

San Diego is now 4-0 on the road in the postseason

Games 3 and 4 are in San Diego on Wednesday and Friday

Scratches: Skinner, Montoya, Hebig, Yamamoto, Labrie, Marody, Stukel, Kulevich, Manning, Vesey, Day

