Gulls Carry Road Success to 2-0 Series Lead

May 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





San Diego took their first-ever 2-0 series lead following a 4-1 win over the Bakersfield Condors at Rabobank Arena. The Gulls have won four straight road games to begin the postseason, the only AHL team to win four games to date in the postseason.

Dating to the regular season, San Diego has earned points in 11 straight road games (4-0-2-0 regular season, 4-0 playoffs), in addition to 26 of their last 30 road contests (17-4-4-2 regular season, 4-0 playoffs).

Isac Lundestrom became the youngest Gull to record three points in a playoff game at 19 years and six months. Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Lundestrom scored his first career postseason goal and added two assists (1-2=3).with a +3 rating.

Adam Cracknell recorded his first multi-point game of the postseason (1-2=3) to push his point streak to four games (3-3=6). Cracknell scored his third goal of the postseason and added two assists to now rank second among San Diego postseason leaders in scoring with six points (3-3=6).

Kiefer Sherwood opened the scoring at 18:15 of the first period to mark his third goal of the postseason (3-1=4). Sherwood's goal marked the first time six games San Diego scored the game's opening goal.

Max Comtois scored the game-winning goal f the second straight game to begin his postseason career. Comtois scored the game-winning goal in the fourth overtime of Game 1 last night. Comtois also recorded a +3 rating.

Trevor Murphy and Jaycob Megna each recorded their second assists of the postseason.

Kevin Boyle stopped 19-of-20 shots in 48:12 to earn his first career playoff win. Jeff Glass stopped all eight shots in relief of Boyle, entering the game with 11:09 in the third period. Bakersfield's goal at 5:44 of the third period ended San Diego's shutout streak of 125:42 dating to the 4:22 mark of the third period in Game 1, a Gulls postseason record.

The series will shift to San Diego for Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday, May 8 (7 p.m.) and Friday, May 10 (7 p.m.) at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Adam Cracknell

On playing with Isac Lundestrom and Max Comtois

I think we just kept it simple. Me and Max play the same way, and (Lundestrom) is just a great offensive-minded guy. He's got great speed and great vision. We kept it simple. All of our goals, there was nothing pretty about it. We got pucks to the net, playoff-hockey style goals. We were responsible defensively. Our guys used good speed and were smart on the puck. We were able to wear the other team down and capitalize a couple times.

On adding Lundestrom and Comtois to the lineup

I think we've been doing it all year, it doesn't matter where anyone is coming from. It's great to have those guys. They're obviously great players with bright futures ahead of them. It's great experience for them to be a part of this culture right now in playoff hockey. They've responded the last two games the way that we want them to and they should be proud of themselves.

On continuing success

It's mindset right now. You're going to have to win games by one goal, maybe two goals or 1-0. You have to keep that mindset of being on the attack mode and forcing them to make mistakes. Anytime you do that when guys are under pressure, you're going to make mistakes. We have to keep that mindset, that focus and everyone buying in. I think we did a great job tonight.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the team's defensive effort

It was really good, especially through two periods. We didn't give up much, we were really closing quickly on them. We had great sticks and kept everything to the outside. They had a bit of a push there in the third period, but I thought we got our game back fairly quickly after they scored that goal.

On regaining focus after Bakersfield's goal

It's all mindset. It's always interesting, you're up 2-0 and they score. You can look at it two ways, like oh no they're coming, but if the game would've been 1-1 and we scored to make it 2-1, our bench would be ignited. In the end, the score is 2-1 now. We've really worked hard at it this year, understanding they have a goal, we're still leading and we need to play a certain way. I think by going through those lessons throughout the year, that kind of mindful development, it certainly helped us tonight.

On Cracknell's return to the lineup

It brought us fresh legs and Kevin Roy did a hell of a job last night on that line. Kevin hadn't played in a long time. We thought it would be advantageous to give Kevin the night off and get fresh legs. (Cracknell) brings a wealth of experience. He's fully invested in not only his game, but all of his teammates' games and especially those two kids getting their first taste of professional playoff hockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.