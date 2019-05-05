Series Heads to Cleveland for Game Three

The North Division Finals head to Cleveland for games three and four, with the Marlies holding a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

With a win at home on Friday, the Marlies have posted five consecutive postseason wins and are the only team without a loss in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Their league-best power play (38.9%) has converted on seven of 18 opportunities, and their penalty kill (86.7%) has allowed only two goals against. Kasimir Kaskisuo is now 5-0-0-0 in the playoffs with a .942 Save Percentage and a 1.78 Goals Against Average.

The Cleveland Monsters are now 3-3 in the playoffs. With the series heading to Cleveland, the Monsters will now have the advantage of home ice as they look to claw their way back into the series. The Marlies have been stellar on the road, picking up two wins in Rochester in their first-round sweep of the Americans. They have a league-best power play (40%) and penalty kill (100%) when playing away from the Coliseum this postseason.

Players to watch: Jeremy Bracco recorded the primary assist on Mueller's first period power play goal and had the lone assist on Carcone's game-winning goal in overtime. Bracco is tied for the lead in assists (8) and has tallied 10 points total through five games. Egor Korshkov scored his first AHL career goal at 18:23 of the second period in his first AHL game on Friday. Rasmus Sandin recorded the primary assist on Korshkov's second period goal. Sandin has picked up seven assists through five games, leading all defencemen and rookies.

Puck drops at 3PM today on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV. Fans across Canada can also atream the game live in the Maple Leafs app. Follow the Marlies on Twitter and Instagram for behind-the-scenes action from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Head to Head (2019 Calder Cup Playoffs)

5-0-0-0 Overall Record 3-3-0-0

2-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-1-1-0

Win 5 Streak Loss 2

19 Goals For 19

9 Goals Against 15

38.9% Power Play Percentage 9.5%

86.7% Penalty Kill Percentage 62.5%

C. Mueller (5) Leading Goal Scorer M. Letestu (3)

J. Bracco (10) Leading Points Scorer S. Milano (10)

K. Kaskisuo (5) Wins Leader B. Thiessen (3)

