Iowa Heartlanders Unveil Official Jersey

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders unveiled its official team jerseys during Fry Fest today, Friday, Sept. 3, just in time for the team's inaugural season set to begin in October. The team logo, the white-tailed buck, is featured front and center on the jersey and reinforces the Heartlanders' intimidating and commanding spirit. Also featured as shoulder patches on the jersey is the team's distinct secondary mark is a coral pink wild prairie rose, Iowa's state flower.

"The jersey design is emblematic of the Heartlanders' strength and determination to run the game," notes Brian McKenna, Heartlanders president and CEO. "We look forward to seeing the jerseys on our team and fans as we kick off the inaugural season Oct. 22 against Kansas City."

The team will wear white jerseys at home and switch to black jerseys halfway through the season after the ECHL All-Star Break. A third jersey will be revealed later in the season and will prominently feature the wild prairie rose.

The jerseys were created in partnership with Win X Two Branding Agency - the same company that designed the team's primary and secondary logos.

"Win X Two is proud to have partnered with the Iowa Heartlanders to develop this new dimension of the brand, and we look forward to giving the rose its very own jersey next," said Chris McDonald of Win X Two.

The jerseys are available for pre-order today at The Silo - the official shop of the Heartlanders - within the Xtream Arena in Coralville. Fans also can pre-order the jersey online at ShopHeartlanders.com. A variety of youth and adult sizes are available. Buyers can ship jerseys or pick them up in the store later in September.

The Heartlanders are Coralville's first ECHL team. The team is affiliated with the AHL Iowa Wild in Des Moines, Iowa, and the NHL Minnesota Wild in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Heartlanders officially open the 2021-22 ECHL season on Oct. 22 against Kansas City at Xtream Arena. Tickets are available at ShopHeartlanders.com/collections/tickets.

