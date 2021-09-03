Stefan Leblanc Returns to the Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Monday that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Stefan Leblanc for the 2021-22 season.

The Oakville, ON native returns to the Everblades after putting up 4 goals and 20 assists in 52 games during the 2020-21 season. The upcoming season represents his fourth year in professional hockey and his second in a Blades uniform.

Leblanc's previous ECHL experience took place with the Newfoundland Growlers in the 2018-19 season. He has made stops in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Laval Rocket, Toronto Marlies and the Utica Comets.

Stefan played five seasons of junior hockey before joining the professional ranks. He began in the 2012-13 season with the Oakville Blades of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) before moving to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Sudbury Wolves and Mississauga Steelheads. He combined 31 goals and 122 assists across 307 games in his junior career.

The Everblades are set to return to the ice for their home opener on Saturday, October 23, against the Jacksonville Icemen.

