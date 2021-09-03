2021 Fan Fest Set for September 25

September 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, would like to invite all fans to join us for the third-annual Fan Fest, presented by Axe it Out, on Saturday, September 25 at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.

EVERYONE IS INVITED TO ATTEND THIS FREE EVENT.

Fan Fest will once again serve as a kick-off to the 2021-22 Rush hockey season for all of our fans. It will take place from 11:00 AM - 1:00 P.M. and will feature a mobile axe throwing station from Axe it Out, the presenting sponsor of Fan Fest. Single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season will go on sale at the Civic Center Box Office, we will reveal the official jerseys for the season, hold a Q&A session with new Rush head coach Scott Burt, and offer opportunities to experience what game day looks like for a player in the locker room.

This event is fun for the whole family with activities for kids and parents alike. There will be a scavenger hunt for a grand prize to be awarded during Fan Fest, an appearance from Nugget, the Rush mascot, interactive booths from our partners, and much more. Vitalant will be holding a blood drive that will last from the start of Fan Fest until 2:00 P.M. and those that sign up to donate will receive two free tickets to a Rush game. To sign up or get additional information on the blood drive, click here.

For more information regarding Fan Fest, call the Rush office at (605) 716-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.