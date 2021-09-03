Everblades Add Goaltender Brandon Halverson

September 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Friday that they have signed goaltender Brandon Halverson for the 2021-22 season. Halverson will be entering his sixth year of professional hockey and his first with the Everblades.

Halverson most recently played for the Wheeling Nailers, posting a 4.23 Goals against average and an .860 save percentage across four games last season. The Traverse City, Michigan native made previous stops in the ECHL with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Maine Mariners and the Norfolk Admirals.

Brandon, the #59 overall pick by the New York Rangers in the 2014 National Hockey League (NHL) Entry Draft, has competed in 52 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Hartford Wolfpack and Tucson Roadrunners.

Before playing professionally, Halverson played junior hockey with the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He led the league with six shutouts in the 2014-15 season. That season, Brandon went 40-5-0-2 in net and helped lead the Greyhounds to the western conference finals.

The Everblades are set to return to the ice for their home opener on Saturday, October 23rd against the Jacksonville Icemen.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.