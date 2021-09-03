Wyse Back for Year Two with Bits

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced defenseman Anthony Wyse has re-signed with the team ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Wyse, a rookie from Newton, MA, was acquired from the Indy Fuel by the Swamp Rabbits in April of 2021 and would appear in 12 games for his former club and 18 in Greenville. Wyse tallied a pair of goals and four points during his first campaign in professional hockey.

"Anthony had a solid second half of the season for us after being acquired from Indy," said Swamp Rabbits Head Coach Andrew Lord. "Wye is a big, mobile defenseman who can play in all three zones. We believe he has the ability to take a huge step in his second season."

Wyse, who served as the captain of the University of New Hampshire prior to last season, found himself in five playoff games for the Swamp Rabbits and picked up his first career postseason point with an assist against his former club on June 8.

