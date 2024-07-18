Iowa Barnstormers Game Preview vs Frisco Fighters

July 18, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Barnstormers (5-10) will hit the road for their final game of the 2024 season when they take on the Frisco Fighters (12-3) Saturday at 7:05 pm.

In a game full of offensive firepower, Iowa put up its highest point total of the season in a 65-54 win against the Sioux Falls Storm last week.

Multiple Barnstormers had standout performances, which should give the team something to hold on to as they face the current No. 2 playoff seed in the IFL Eastern Conference. Quarterback Brandon Alt threw for a season-high six touchdowns and wide receiver Quian Williams had a season-high 95 yards and three touchdowns.

While Frisco had their second bye week this week, the Fighters currently ride a four-game win streak. They last defeated the Duke City Gladiators on the road 81-55 on the back of quarterback T.J. Edwards' ten total touchdowns. Wide receiver Phazione McClurge also had his best game with 114 yards and five scores. While on the other side of the ball the defense registered an impressive two sacks and an interception.

These two conference rivals have met four times since Frisco joined the IFL in 2020. However, the Fighters have come out on top each time with the closest matchup separated by a mere seven points.

Edwards has proven he is a force to be reckoned with, leading the IFL's top rushing offense with 580 yards. Defensively, linebacker Royce See continues to be a tackling machine sitting third in the IFL with 84.5 total tackles in addition to his 2.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss.

Fans can tune into the game live on the Indoor Football League's official YouTube channel. Live updates will also be posted on the Iowa Barnstormers Twitter account.

This Game Preview is presented by Sun Prairie & Vista Court Apartments. Sun Prairie & Vista Court Apartments include free heat, water, sewer, trash, Dish 120 satellite TV and Wi-Fi! Go to sunprairie.com or call 515-226-0000 for more details.

