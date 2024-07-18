Quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson Wins Third IFL Offensive Player of the Week Award
July 18, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Vegas Knight Hawks News Release
HENDERSON - The Indoor Football League announced today, July 18, that Vegas Knight Hawks quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson has been named the league's Offensive Player of the Week for Week 18 of the IFL season. It is Johnson's third time winning the award, becoming the first Knight Hawks player to earn recognition three times in one season.
Johnson was also named the league's Offensive Player of the Week for Week 2 in March and Week 5 in April.
The Knight Hawks quarterback accounted for seven touchdowns, two passing and five rushing, in Vegas' 55-45 victory over the Northern Arizona Wranglers last Saturday, securing the Knight Hawks' first playoff berth in franchise history. Johnson was 12-of-15 through the air for 152 yards, and he totaled 100 rushing yards on 19 attempts.
Saturday's outing was the second time this season that Johnson has recorded five rushing touchdowns in a game. It is the fifth time he has accounted for seven or more touchdowns, running and passing combined, and the ninth time he has been responsible for five or more total touchdowns.
Johnson ranks first in the IFL with 35 rushing touchdowns, and second overall with 719 rushing yards. His 38 passing touchdowns are fifth-most in the IFL, and his 1,746 passing yards are sixth league-wide.
The Knight Hawks host the Tucson Sugar Skulls for Fan Appreciation Knight at Lee's Family Forum this Saturday, their last game of the regular season. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PT. The game will be televised on the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network, as well as broadcast on radio on 1230AM The Game and streamed on YouTube.
Vegas Knight Hawks quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson
