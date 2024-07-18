What You Need to Know: Military Appreciation

The Jacksonville Sharks take on the Quad City Steamwheelers for their final game of the season in the Shark Tank at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena this Saturday, July 20th.Here's everything you need to know for Military Appreciation Night presented by True Vet Solutions.

ROAD CLOSURE

A Phillip Randolph at Bay Street will be temporarily closed for our game this Saturday, July 13th! During this closure, traffic on East Bay Street traveling East Bound (towards the Hart Bridge) will be forced to divert through A Phillip Randolph & simultaneously traffic from A Phillip Randolph attempting to turn left onto East Bay Street will not be permitted. Please plan to arrive to the game EARLY to account for any delays this may cause!

RALLY TOWEL GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a FREE Jacksonville Sharks rally towel courtesy of True Vet Solutions

KICKOFF TIME

Kickoff will be at 7 PM! Doors will open one hour prior at 6 PM. The event is expected to last for approximately three hours.

The Village, presented by Florida Blue, aka Shark Fest

The Village, presented by Florida Blue, starts at 5:00 p.m.Come join in on the fun for all ages, both kids and adults. Live DJ, fun games, plus local businesses from the Jacksonville area. Are you interested in setting up a table and advertising with the Sharks? It's a great opportunity to showcase your products and services to our diverse audience. Call David Diana at 904-621-0700 ext. 717 to learn more about becoming a Jaws Partner. Join us for a fun time at SharkFest.

Military Jersey Auction

Get your favorite Sharks game-worn jersey after the game!Stick around for our military jersey auction happening on the 25 yard line front of section 113 during the post game autograph session.Or you can check out the jerseys on sale now online,go to https://desktop.livesourceapp.com/home

Mobile Game Program

Enjoy the free Shark Mobile Program by scanning the QR codes on our Mobile Game Program signs throughout the arena. You can also see previous Mobile Game Programs from this season by visiting jaxsharks.com/sports/2023/9/19/shark-bites.aspx

Shark Nation Membership Gift Pick-Up

If you're a proud member of the Sharks Nation, we have a special gift for you- a Sharks beach towel! If you haven't had a chance to pick yours up yet, visit us in the Merchandise store located to the right of the stairs and the escalator on the main concourse. It's our way of saying thank you for your support!

Season Ticket Renewals

Shark Nation 2025 season tickets are now on sale! It's our 15th season and we want to make it a BIG one! Lots of changes are being made and we expect to get back to Sharks football. We appreciate all your support and hope you will be a part of Shark nation next season! Give our ticket team a call at904-621-0700 to get locked in for the 2025 season!

MERCHANDISE SALE

In honor of fan appreciation day, all Sharks merchandise will be on sale with savings up to 50% off! Make sure to stop by our merch stand located in the main concourse to the right of the stairs and escalator

Front Row Fans Badges

Hey, Front Row Fans! We have exciting news! We have brought back the post-game early field access badges!Y ou will still have to wait until the dashers are out and steps have been placed on the field before accessing the field. You CANNOT jump over the dashers, even with your front-row badge. PLEASE BE PATIENT! YOU WILL STILL HAVE ACCESS TO THE FIELD BEFORE EVERYONE ELSE! To pick up your badge, please visit the Merchandise stand located to the right of the stairs and escalator on the main concourse of the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena this Saturday, June 1st. A Sharks representative will be there until halftime.

Front Row Fans Jersey Pick Up

Hey, Front Row Fans! Your replica Front Row jerseys have arrived!You can pick them up this Saturday merchandise stand located on the right side of the stairs and escalator on the main concourse! A Sharks representative will be there until halftime. If you cannot attend Saturday's game, please call our ticket team at 904-621-0700, and arrangements can be made to get you your jersey!

Attack Dance Team Calendars On Sale Now

Get Your 2024-2025 Attack Dance Team Calendar now! Visit the Attack Dance Team before the game to get your own Attack Dance Team Calendar on sale now for $15. Bring your calendar to the post-game autograph session with the Attack to get each team member to sign their month!

Halftime

Enjoy a performance by the Attack Dance Team. Make sure to stick around for the US Army swear-in ceremony! We will also honor our hometown heroes!

Postgame Autograph Session Sponsored by Showtime Sports Cards and Collectibles

Meet the Sharks Players, Coaches, Dance Team, and Mascots after the game on the field for our post-game autograph session. The session will take place on the field, near the 50-yard line. Don't miss your chance to go one on one with your favorite Sharks.

Davis Tire Ball Program

If you catch a ball during a kickoff,you'll receive two 50% off coupons for an oil change and an alignment courtesy of Davis Tire Center! Find the nearest Sharks representative to get your coupons

WHATABURGER DEUCE

If the Jacksonville Sharks kick the ball through the uprights on a kickoff, it's called a "Deuce" and is worth two points. Whataburger will give one lucky row a chance each quarter to win a FREE BURGER coupon when a deuce is made. The winner will be announced on the big screen and a Whataburger representative will come to your seat to deliver the coupon.

Island Wing 50!

If the Sharks score 50 points or more in the game, you score five free wings with a food purchase of $15 or more! The offer is valid at both Island Wing Jacksonville locations. Sunday afternoon through Tuesday's filming of Shark Bites at 7 PM! This offer is brought to you by Island Wing Co.

Al's P.A.T Promotion

If the Sharks make five P.A.T.S in the game, you score a BOGO pizza coupon from Al's Pizza. The offer is valid at any Al's Pizza Northeast Florida location. Coupons will be available on the Sharks social media platforms following the game.

Cinotti's Bakery

Sharks Fans, show your shark ticket from tonight's game to Cinotti's this week and receive a FREE cupcake!

Arena Club/Reef and Cove Suites Buffet Menu

Drink Specials: Sharknado $16 - Served in Mason Jar with Swimming Shark Gummies @ bar locations.

Reef & Cove Menu:

Brioche Burger Buns & Hotdogs buns

Chargrilled Hamburgers

Grilled Hot Dogs

Lettuce, tomato, onion

Cheddar, American, & Pepperjack Cheese

Ketchup, mustard, and sweet relish

Macaroni salad

Potato Chips with french onion dip

Assortment of cookies

Assorted Sodas & Bottled Waters

Arena Club Buffet:

Smashed Cheddar Burgers

Half pound double cheddar cheese smashed burger on toasted brioche bun with LTO and side of sea salt kettle chips

Cost: $18

