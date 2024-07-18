IFL Announces Week 18 Players of the Week

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the Players of the Week for Week 18 of the 2024 IFL season. Ja'Rome Johnson (VEG) is named Offensive Player of the Week, Rafiq Abdul-Wahid (GB) is named Defensive Player of the Week, and Gabriel Rui (IA) is named Special Teams Player of the Week.

Ja'Rome Johnson, QB, Vegas Knight Hawks

In their playoff berth-clinching victory, Ja'Rome Johnson had one of his best performances of the season. Against the Wranglers, Johnson was responsible for all seven offensive touchdowns. Through the air, Johnson completed 12/15 passes for 152 yards and two touchdown passes while showcasing a strong performance on the ground as well. On 19 carries, he rushed for 100 yards and five touchdowns, leading Vegas to their first playoff berth in franchise history. Following his performance, Ja'Rome Johnson is named Week 18 Offensive Player of the Week.

Rafiq Abdul-Wahid, DL, Green Bay Blizzard

This week against the Sharks, defensive lineman Rafiq Abdul-Wahid was a shining star. On Saturday night, Abdul-Wahid had three solo tackles and an assisted tackle, including a pair of sacks. Early in the fourth quarter, Rafiq Abdul-Wahid came up with his second sack of the night, taking down Kaleb Barker in the end zone for a Blizzard safety. With the point-differential being just three points this week, his fourth-quarter sack was crucial, earning him Week 18 Defensive Player of the Week.

Gabriel Rui, K, Iowa Barnstormers

In their victory over the Storm, Gabriel Rui was all over the scoreboard. Along with his three successful deuce attempts, Rui was a perfect 8/8 on PATs and 3/5 on field goal attempts. Adding 20 points to the Barnstormers score, Gabriel Rui's performance helped leap them over the Storm this week, earning him Week 18 Special Teams Player of the Week. This is Rui's third time earning Special Teams Player of the Week honors, coming in as the only player with three nominations on the special teams side.

The 2024 IFL season continues, with Week 19 kicking off on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CT. All the Week 19 action can be streamed live on the IFL YouTube Channel.

