Introducing Hat Tricks Gameday Guesser

January 19, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks are excited to announce our newest promotion for our fans' enjoyment: Hat Tricks Gameday Guesser!

Sponsored by Domino's Pizza and Clancy Relocation & Logistics and powered by Gameday Questions, fans will have the opportunity to make predictions about each night's game, starting with Friday night's matchup against the Watertown Wolves and whoever gets the most predictions correct wins a $100 credit to the Danbury Arena, applicable to the merchandise stand, concessions, or arcade.

"We're always aiming to enhance our fan experience," said Chris Lynch, the Danbury Hat Tricks' Director of Communications and Broadcasting. "And we're excited to provide a chance for our fans to engage with the team and wear their Nostradamus hat while doing so."

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.