Josh Newberg Named Alternate Captain

BINGHAMTON - Interim Head Coach Brant Sherwood announced today that Josh Newberg has been named an alternate-captain for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. The announcement to the team came at the conclusion of practice Thursday morning.

Newberg will now be donning the "A" on his sweater for the second straight season. The Cranford, New Jersey, native has displayed his leadership skills on and off the ice this season once again, and he said he is honored to represent the team in such fashion.

It obviously means a lot to me and my family. It's great that I get to represent a city and an organization that I love so much and I'm thankful for it. -Alternate Captain Josh Newberg

Newberg will be skating in his first slate of games as Alternate-Captain this weekend as the Black Bears will travel to Elmira to faceoff against the Mammoth at 7:30p.m. on Friday night. Saturday's matchup against the Danbury Hat Tricks should be heavy-weigh showdown between the 1st and 2nd place teams in the Empire Division. Newberg is coming off his first multi-point game last weekend, when he tallied two assists against the Watertown Wolves.

Josh is a leader in every sense of the word. His work ethic, accountability, and attention to detail is what I'm so impressed with. All these young guys should be looking at Josh for guidance in whatever profession that might be. -Interim Head Coach Brant Sherwood

