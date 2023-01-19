FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

January 19, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







PORT HURON PROWLERS vs MOTOR CITY ROCKERS

Motor City Ends Losing Streak, Beats Port Huron 5-2

by Ben Szilagy

Fraser, MI. - The monkey is off Motor City's back.

The Rockers were searching for its first win of 2023 riding a five-game losing streak into Thursday night. Motor City found its first win with a 5-2 win over rival Port Huron at Big Boy Arena.

The first period belonged once again to Motor City (15-11-3) as the Rockers were able to get the first two goals of the night.

With 11:45 left in the first period, Prowler goaltender Wyatt Hoflin came out of the crease to play the puck. As he looked to pass it out of the zone, Rocker forward Tommy Cardinal intercepted it and fired the puck for a 1-0 lead.

Six minutes later, the Rockers were on the power play and scored with the man advantage.

Brad Reitter moved the puck to Roman Gaudet along the wall. Gaudet then moved the puck to the high slot where Josh Colten was waiting. The birthday boy fired the puck to the top shelf of the left side for his sixth of the season for a 2-0 lead.

Port Huron (18-12-3) got its offense going in the second period.

Forward Dan Chartrand fired a puck towards the net with 12:31 remaining in the period, but it was deflected. As Rockers goaltender Trevor Babin was in the butterfly, Sam Marit collected the rebound and put in a goal to cut into the lead, 2-1.

The Rockers got the next three of the night in the span of four and a half minutes. One came off the stick of Gaudet, who finished a centering pass from Derek Makimaa for a 3-1 lead. Another came off Makimaa's stick as he finished a centering pass from Everett Thompson. And the last one came off the stick of Cardinal who also finished a centering pass from Tim Perks for a 5-1 lead.

The Prowlers were able to pull within three, 5-2, when Evan Foley deflected an Alex Johnson pass past the five-hole with 2:30 left in the second period.

Trevor Babin returned to action after missing all of last week with a concussion and stopped 36 shots. Hoflin stopped 39.

The Rockers finished the game going 1-for-3 on the power play and successfully killed both of Port Huron's power plays in the third period.

Motor City looks to extend its winning ways as the Rockers visit McMorran Arena on Saturday night as the I-94 Rivalry continues at 8:05pm. Motor City has a 6-5 edge in the season series.

