Prowlers Fall Short in Fraser

January 19, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers saw their three-game winning streak come to an end with a 5-2 loss at the hands of the Motor City Rockers at Big Boy Arena on Jan. 19. The Rockers took the lead back in the Battle of I-94 and now hold a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

Motor City looked like the better team for most of this game and they got the scoring going in the first period. Tommy Cardinal stole Wyatt Hoflin's outlet pass and deposited his ninth goal of the season. Josh Colten doubled the lead later in the period with a shot through traffic on a power play.

Sam Marit extended his point streak to eight games when he got the Prowlers on the board in the second period crashing the crease but the energy was short-lived. Roman Gaudet scored 31 seconds later which began a streak of three goals in 4:12 for the Rockers as they opened up a 5-1 lead.

Evan Foley got one back for Port Huron before the end of the period but that's as close as they got. The Prowlers were outshot 44-38 in the game. Their streak of six-straight games with a power-play goal was snapped.

No Prowler had a multi-point night. Liam Freeborn, Alex Johnson, Dan Chartrand and Joe Deveny picked up an assist each. Hoflin finished with 39 saves.

Brad Reitter led the way for Motor City with three assists. Gaudet added an assist and a fight to his goal for a Gordie Howe hat trick. Derek Makimaa also has a goal and an assist in his return from suspension while Tommy Cardinal scored twice. Trevor Babin stopped 36 shots.

Both teams get a day off before meeting again, this time at McMorran Arena. Puck drop on Saturday, Jan. 21 is scheduled for 8:05 P.M.

