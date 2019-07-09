Infielder Luke Becker transferred to Fort Wayne from Short-Season Tri-City Dust Devils

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Tuesday, July 9, 2019

- Infielder Luke Becker transferred to Fort Wayne from the Short-Season Tri-City Dust Devils

- Infielder Xavier Edwards transferred from Fort Wayne to the High-A Lake Elsinore Storm

Edwards, a 19-year-old from Wellington, Fla., who started the Midwest League All-Star game at second base and led off for the Eastern Division, exits with the following stats and top-10 league rankings...

* .336 Batting Average (1st)

* 103 Hits (1st)

* 4% Swinging Strike % (2nd)

* .392 On-Base Percentage (3rd)

* 20 Stolen Bases (4th)

* 10% K% (4th)

* 0.86 BB/K (6th)

* 4 Triples (Tied for 9th)

Becker, a 23-year-old from Fairmont, Minn., was selected by the Padres in the 9th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Kentucky. See Wednesday's "Game Notes" for more information.

The TinCaps are off on Tuesday and return to action on Wednesday night on the road against the Burlington Bees (Los Angeles Angels affiliate) in Iowa. Fort Wayne's next home game at Parkview Field is Wednesday, July 17, against the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate).

