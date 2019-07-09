Burlington Earns Sweep in 9-4 Victory

Burlington beat Peoria 9-4 on Monday night to sweep a three-game set from the Chiefs, but it was not pretty, and it took a while.

The game featured nine pitchers, seven errors, 18 hits, 17 walks, 20 strikeouts and 22 runners left on base. It lasted three hours and forty-two minutes. It took 369 pitches to complete. It was not pretty, and it took a while.

Peoria opened the scoring in the top of the third inning when they scored four runs, three earned, while sending eight batters to the plate against Bees starter Cole Duensing. The Bees were charged with three errors in the fame. Chiefs up 4-0.

Burlington came right back in the home half of the third. Spencer Griffin led off with a towering home run to dead center field on the first pitch of the inning. It was his seventh of the year. On the second pitch Harrison Wenson lined a shot of his own. This one over the left field wall. It was the catcher's eighth bomb of the season.

Francisco Del Valle walked. Connor Fitzsimons doubled down the left field line sending Del Valle to third. Justin Jones, who had two hits in four at bats with three RBI, hit a sacrifice fly scoring Del Valle. Fitzsimons scored when Alvaro Rubalcaba singled through the hole on the left side, and Chiefs left fielder Bryce Denton kicked it for an error. Everyone was safe on a fielding error off the bat of Morgan McCullough. A walk loaded the bases, and a Nonie Williams sacrifice fly brought Rubalcaba home. Bees up 5-4.

Walk, single, single loaded the bases full of Bees again in the fourth inning. Jones collected an RBI with a single. A wild pitch scored another run. A Rubalcaba walk reloaded the bases. One out later Adams walked to pick up an RBI. By the time the dust settled, Burlington had an 8-4 lead. Jones added another RBI with a single in the fifth that closed the scoring.

Luke Lind got the win with 2.2 innings of shutout relief.

