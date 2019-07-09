Tyler O'Neill Bobble Head/Bicep Giveaway Night

CLINTON, IA - Tyler O'Neill Bobble Bicep Night is here! The Clinton LumberKings play host to the Eastern Division with a six-game homestand from Wednesday, July 10th through Monday, July 15th. Circle your calendars for Friday, July 12th and Tyler O'Neill Bobble Bicep Night courtesy of Casey's and Mediacom and take part in all three giveaways and a postgame concert over the week long homestand.

Wednesday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates open 5 p.m. | vs. Lake County Captains | Tickets >>

Arrive early for the opener of the homestand and a giveaway night. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive the fourth installment of the baseball card strip giveaway courtesy of Clinton National Bank and Mediacom.

For fans 21 years and older, all Wednesday nights at NelsonCorp Field are "Retro Beer Night." All game long, select retro beers are sold for the groovy and far out price of just $2 - exclusively out of the first base beer stand.

Thursday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates open 5 p.m. | vs. Lake County Captains | Tickets >>

Start your weekend early with "Thirsty Thursday!" For fans 21 years and older come down to the ballpark and enjoy $2 select beers sold throughout the ballpark all game long!

Friday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates open 5 p.m. | vs. Lake County Captains | Tickets >>

The Lake County Captains concluded their first trip to Clinton since 2016 with the second giveaway of the homestand. Former LumberKings slugger Tyler O'Neill, and current St. Louis Cardinal outfielder, is the subject of the first bobblehead of the year with a twist that includes a bobble bicep. The musclebound giveaway is courtesy of Casey's and Mediacom and will be for the first 750 fans through the gates.

Saturday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates open 5 p.m. | vs. Fort Wayne TinCaps | Tickets >>

The weekend fun continues with the first game of a three-game series with the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Following the final out, the Slough Buoys take to the stage in the Dr. Pepper Picnic Garden down the left field line for a postgame concert!

See Community State Bank for a special offer on tickets as part of Community State Bank Night at NelsonCorp Field.

Sunday, July 14 at 2:00 p.m. | Gates open 12:30 p.m. | vs. Fort Wayne TinCaps | Tickets >>

Come bask in the summer sun with some day baseball in Clinton! See participating businesses in Jackson County and Sterling-Rock Falls for a special offer on tickets.

Sunday home games see the LumberKings rebrand to the Clinton Elotes. Help us to celebrate the Latinx culture with a Mariachi band and traditional Latin American dances. The LumberKings will wear special Elotes jerseys and hats that are available for purchase at the LumberYard team store at NelsonCorp Field.

In addition, all Sundays are "Family Funday Sundays." Bring the whole family and take part in free face painting, balloon artists, and postgame kids run the bases courtesy of the Children's Discovery Center.

Monday, July 15 at 11:00 a.m. | Gates open 10:00 a.m. | vs. Fort Wayne TinCaps | Tickets >>

It's a business man's special and a pack the park with kids Monday matinee that closes out the homestand and ends Fort Wayne's first trip to Clinton since 2016. Adjust your alarm clocks accordingly for an 11:00 a.m. start time with our gates opening at 10:00 a.m. for the homestand finale.

