Kernels Homestand Preview: July 10-15

Your Cedar Rapids Kernels return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium for a six-game homestand against the Great Lakes Loons and Lansing Lugnuts. Here's what you can expect these next six games:

July 10-12 vs. Great Lakes

The Kernels host the Great Lakes Loons, the Midwest League affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a three-game series starting Wednesday, July 10th.

The homestand kicks off with Hall of Fame and Alumni Night on Wednesday, July 10th. The Kernels will recognize the Cedar Rapids Baseball 2019 Hall of Fame Class (Hector Cruz, Jerry Reuss, Jake Mauer and Gary Keoppel) before the game. It's also American Legion Night as the Kernels team up with the American Legion to celebrate American Legion Baseball. First pitch between the Kernels and Great Lakes is set for 6:35 PM with the gates opening at 5:30 PM.

Three fans, age 18 and older, will win a 50-inch big screen TV as part of Big Screen Thursday, presented by First Federal Credit Union. Stop by the First Federal Credit Union Table on the concourse to get a raffle ticket. It's also Thirsty Thursday, presented by 94.1 KRNA. Get 12 oz. regular draft beer and 20 oz. bottled soda and water for $2 all game. And, show your college ID at the Kernels Ticket Office and get a Club ticket and two regular hot dogs for $9 as part of College Night. The Kernels have partnered with Back Pocket Brewery and will be holding a release party for their new 'Dirt Bag IPA' in the Millennial Lounge on the concourse (21 and older only). Fans 21 and older can enjoy samples during the game from 7G Distributing. Gates open at 5:30 PM and first pitch between the Kernels and Loons is set for 6:35 PM.

It's Harry Potter Night at the Kernels! Be here when the gates open at 5:30 PM as the first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a FREE vial of Liquid Luck. Come dressed as your favorite Harry Potter character from the Movies. The Kernels are wearing special Harry Potter themed jerseys, sponsored by Planet Fitness, that will be sold during the game via a silent auction with the proceeds to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities. It's also a Kernels Friday Mug Club Night. Buy a 16 oz. souvenir mug for $6 at the concession stand and get refills all game for $3. Bring your mug back to every Friday Kernels home game for $3 refills. Mug Club Night is sponsored by Stadium Bar & Grill, Shuey's Restaurant and Lounge, Mr. B's Mulligan's Pub and Z 102.9! First pitch between the Kernels and Great Lakes is set for 6:35 PM.

July 13-15 vs. Lansing

The Kernels host the Lansing Lugnuts, the Midwest League affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, in a three-game series starting Saturday, July 13th.

It's The Bachelor theme night at the Kernels. Meet Peter Kraus from Rachel's season of the Bachelorette at the game. He will be hosting a Bachelor Boot Camp workout on the field here at the stadium from 10 AM to 11 AM on Saturday morning. Call the Kernels Ticket Office before July 12th for more information. Peter will also be on hand during the game for photos and autographs. Fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to the game as part of the Freedom from Hunger Food Drive. Food items and cash donations will be collected outside the main gates. And, following the game, enjoy a spectacular FIREWORKS show. Fireworks nights are VERY popular, so call the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560 or visit www.kernels.com to get the best available seats. Gates open at 5:30 PM and first pitch between the Kernels and Lansing is set for 6:35 PM.

It's Superhero Day at the Ballpark on Sunday, July 14th when the Kernels take on Lansing at 2:05 PM. Fans can meet superheroes Iron Man, Spiderman and Wonder Woman on the concourse during the game. Be here when the gates open at 1:00 PM as the first 1,000 fans receive a FREE set of Kid Heroes Baseball Cards, sponsored by McDonald's and Ronald McDonald House Charities. The Kernels will recognize those kids included in the card set in a pre-game on-field ceremony. It's also a Western Fraternal Life Kids Eat Free Sunday where kids 12-under receive a coupon for a FREE hot dog, popcorn and 12 oz. drink from the concession stands. Fans can run the bases, play catch in the outfield and get autographs from the Kernel players on the field after the game, thanks to Prairie Farms and 104.5 KDAT. Play Travel Advisors Baseball Bingo to qualify for a chance to play for a tirp to Minneapolis and see a Twins game. And, enjoy the balloon artistry of Papa Balloon and Face Painting by Kennedy on the concourse during the game. First pitch between the Kernels and Lugnuts is set for 2:05 PM.

Baseball was meant to be played under warm, sunny skies and that's exactly what the Kernels have on tap when they host Lansing in a noon game on Monday, July 15th. It's KCRG Weather Academy Day at the ballpark. The KCRG Weather Team will be here, as well as the Mobile Weather Lab. Be sure to stop by their display and sign up to win one of three weather radios that will be given away during the game. Fans can enjoy our Noon Game Combo Special consisting of a regular sandwich, chips or popcorn and a 16 oz. regular draft beer or 20 oz. bottled soda or water for $8.50 at the concession stands. It's also Mark Down Monday where regular hot dogs are $1.50 and chips, ice cream sandwiches and small popcorn are $1 each. Gates open at 11 AM and first pitch between the Kernels and Lansing is set for 12:05 PM.

Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Daily Specials!

Kids Eat Free Sunday, presented by Western Fraternal Life: Every Sunday home game, all kids 12-under receive a voucher for a FREE hot dog, popcorn and drink at the Kernels Concession Stands, thanks to Western Fraternal Life.

After every Sunday home game, kids (and adults) can run the bases, play catch on the field and get autographs from the Kernels on the field, presented by Prairie Farms with media sponsor 104.5 KDAT. During the game, play Travel Advisors Baseball Bingo for a chance to win a trip to Minneapolis and see a Twins game. Enjoy the balloon artistry of Papa Balloon on the concourse during the game as well as Face Painting by Kennedy.

Mark Down Monday: Every Monday home game, get regular hot dogs for just $1.50, plus small popcorn, ice cream sandwiches, and chips are each just $1 each.

Twins Tuesday, presented by Great Clips: Get an on-line coupon from the Kernels Facebook page or email newsletter for a buy one ticket, get one FREE offer at Tuesday home games as part of Twins Tuesday, presented by Great Clips. At Tuesday home games, one fan will win a pair of tickets to a Twins game and the Kernels will wear special jerseys that will be sold via a silent auction on August 30th.

Big Screen Thursday, presented by First Federal Credit Union: Fans age 18 and older can get a FREE raffle ticket for a chance to win one of three 50-inch big screen TVs given away during the game, thanks to First Federal Credit Union.

Thirsty Thursday, presented by 94.1 KRNA: Get 12 oz. regular draft beer and 20 oz. bottled soda and bottled water for $2.00 all night.

Thursday College Night: Show your college ID at the Kernels Ticket Office and get a Club ticket and two regular hot dogs for $9.00!

Kernels Friday Mug Club: Buy a refillable 16 oz. mug of regular draft beer or soda for $6 and get $3 refills at the concession stands! Bring the mug back for $3 refills every Friday home game thanks to Stadium Bar & Grill, Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge, Mr. B's, Mulligan's Pub and Z 102.9!

Tickets for all Kernel home games are available on-line at www.kernels.com; in person at the Kernels Ticket Office, or by calling 896-7560 during Ticket Office Hours. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday and from 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday. The ticket office is closed on Sunday, but opens at 11 AM on Kernel Sunday Home games.

Make sure to listen to all the exciting MWL action, home and away, on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM, as Morgan Hawk and Chris Kleinhans-Schulz bring you the play-by-play action. Or listen via the internet at www.kmryradio.com or www.kernels.com!

All 70 Kernels home games and select road games are available to watch via MiLB.TV and the First Pitch App. The app is the OFFICIAL app of the Kernels and Minor League Baseball. Visit MiLB.com to sign up for MiLB.TV!

The Cedar Rapids Kernels thank you for making Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium the premier sports venue in Eastern Iowa!

