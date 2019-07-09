Rickey Ramirez joins Kernels from Fort Myers

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that RHP Rickey Ramirez will join the Kernels from Fort Myers; LHP Petru Balan has been activated from the temporary inactive list and assigned to the GCL Twins; and RHP Tanner Howell has been released from the roster. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

The Twins selected Ramirez in the 15th round of the 2017 First Year Player Draft out of Fresno State. He made 14 appearances for the Kernels last season, posting an 0-3 record, 5.75 ERA and two saves. In 20.1 IP, he allowed 23 hits and 13 runs (all earned) with 9 walks and 18 strikeouts.

Balan went on the temporary inactive list on June 26th. He has pitched in one game for the Kernels this season, allowing a hit and walking two over 1.1 IP on June 23rd in Peoria. The Twins signed Balan as a non-drafted free agent on November 11, 2016.

Howell joined the Kernels on June 19th. He made five relief appearances, posting an 0-1 record, 3.18 ERA and two saves. In 5.2 IP, he allowed three hits and three runs (two earned) with seven walks and one strikeout. The Twins selected Howell in the 35th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Dixie State (UT).

With today's transactions, the Kernels roster remains at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with four players currently on the injured list.

The Kernels have a day off today for the MLB All-Star Game, and return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, July 10th to open a six-game homestand against Great Lakes and Lansing. The upcoming home stand continues through Monday, July 15th.

