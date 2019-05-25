INF Didi Gregorius Joins Tarpons in Bradenton on Rehab Assignment

May 25, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Tampa Tarpons News Release





BRADENTON, Fla. - The New York Yankees have assigned INF Didi Gregorius to the Tampa Tarpons to begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment Saturday, May 25th.

The Tarpons will continue a series in Bradenton at LECOM Park, taking on the "Barbanegras" - Bradenton's "Copa de la Diversión" identity - at 6:30 p.m.

Gregorius, 29, was placed on the 10-day injured list on March 28 while recovering from offseason "Tommy John" surgery on his right elbow and was transferred to the 60-Day Injured List on April 6.

This will be Gregorius' second rehab assignment with High-A Tampa, having played five games with the Tampa Yankees in 2017, batting .444 (8-for-18) with 2R, 1 double, 1HR, 2RBI, 1BB and 1SB.

Gregorius originally played in the Florida State League with the Sarasota Reds in 2009, batting .254 (18-for-71) with 8R, 4 doubles and 2RBI in 22 games.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.