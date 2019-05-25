Sugilio Added to Florida State League All-Star Team

May 25, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Florida State League announced on Saturday that Daytona Tortugas outfielder Andy Sugilio has been added to the North Division roster for the 2019 Florida State League All-Star Game, which will be played on Saturday, June 15 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. The switch-hitter replaces Lakeland Flying Tigers outfielder Luke Burch who has been promoted to Double-A Erie.

The 22-year-old is the sixth Tortugas player to be named to the Mid-Summer Classic joining catcher Hendrik Clementina, third baseman Jonathan India , second baseman Alejo Lopez, left-handed starter Packy Naughton, and right-handed reliever Ryan Nutof.

Sugilio's All-Star selection is the first of his six-year professional career. The Nizao, D.R. resident enters Saturday's contest with a .286 average (42-147) with 19 runs scored, five doubles, a home run, 15 RBI, and seven stolen bases in 41 games for Daytona. Entering the day, Sugilio is tied for seventh in the Reds' organization in batting average (.286) and tied for sixth in hits (42). The No. 22 prospect in Cincinnati's farm chain per MLBPipeline.com is second among FSL right fielders in runs scored (18) and tied for second in hits (40). He also leads all right fielders in the circuit in stolen bases (6). Sugilio was originally signed by the Cincinnati Reds as an international free agent on October 28, 2013, out of Santo Domingo, D.R.

The 2019 edition of the Florida State League All-Star Game takes place on Saturday, June 15 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., home of the Jupiter Hammerheads and Palm Beach Cardinals. Players were selected by a vote of League field managers, coaches, radio broadcasters, and media members. A home run derby will take place prior to the contest at 5:10 p.m. ET. First pitch of the game is slated for 7:05 p.m. ET with fireworks to follow the final out. For more information on the All-Star Game, fans are encouraged to contact Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium at 561-775-1818.

Daytona continues their seven-day, eight-game homestand on Saturday night against the Fort Myers Miracle, the High-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. The Tortugas have not yet announced their probable starter. Fort Myers is projected to send Minnesota's No. 20 prospect per Baseball America - RHP Jordan Balazovic (2-0, 3.18 ERA) - to the bump.

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 6:50 p.m. ET, leading up to the 7:05 p.m. ET start at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Saturday evening's contest can be heard on daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

It will be a Shell-tastic Saturday at The Jack. Ticket-holders are advised to get to the stadium early, as the Jackie Robinson Ballpark concourse turns into a Jersey Shore boardwalk with a Pre-Game Carnival. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans through the gates that night will receive a Shelldon "Bobble-fist" Giveaway courtesy of bowlingball.com. Fans are encouraged to stick around until the game's conclusion, as a Postgame Firework show will light up the Daytona Beach sky.

Multi-game plans and single-game tickets are still currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.