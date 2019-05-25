Dunedin Looks for Series Win in Clearwater against the Fire Frogs

FRIDAY NIGHT VICTORY: Dunedin defeated Florida by the final of 4-0 at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium last night. RHP Justin Dillon was the big story of the game, tossing seven innings, surrendering a season low two hits, striking out six and throwing a season high 92 pitches. The Blue Jays cracked the scoreboard against Fire Frogs LHP Hayden Deal when Alejandro Kirk smacked a two run double to right center. The D-Jays tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the eighth when second baseman Brett Langhorne committed a throwing error allowing two runs to score. Right-handers Connor Law and Brad Wilson worked two scoreless out of the pen.

TONIGHT'S GAME: Dunedin and Florida play the third of a four game weekend series at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium. Tonight is the third of 14 matchups between the clubs in 2019 including eight games played in the first half of the 2019 FSL season. The D-Jays come in having won three straight, six of seven and nine of their last 12.

EXTINGUISHING THE FIRE FROGS: The Blue Jays have had their fair share of success against the Florida Fire Frogs the last two seasons. Dunedin have won the last two season series 8-5, and 5-4 in 2017, and 18 respectively. Dunedin has won seven of the eight, and 10 of the last 16 from Florida including outscoring the Frogs 33-22 dating back to June 26th of 2018.

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON: Buffalo INF/OF Cavan Biggio made his Major League debut last night with the Toronto Blue Jays. Biggio-the son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, becomes the 234th former Dunedin Blue Jay to make the show. Cavan slashed .233/.342/.363 with 11 homers, and 17 doubles in 127 games played. Biggio rejoins former D-Jay Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as the second former Dunedin Blue Jay to make his Major League debut in 2019.

MORE ABOUT BIGGIO AND GUERRERO: Former Dunedin and current Toronto Blue Jays teammates Cavan Biggio and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Last night marked the first time in Major League Baseball history that two sons of two hall of famers played in a big league game together.

