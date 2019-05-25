Stone Crabs Game Notes - Sat, May 25 vs Palm Beach

May 25, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Charlotte Stone Crabs News Release





After tossing a 4-hit shutout Friday, the Stone Crabs take on the Palm Beach Cardinals at 6 p.m. tonight.

RHP Joe Ryan makes the start for Charlotte, against RHP Edgar Gonzalez of the Cardinals.

Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

CRABS SHUT OUT CARDINALS 2-0 FRIDAY

The Stone Crabs turned in their second shutout of the year Friday, tying up the series with the Palm Beach Cardinals with a 2-0 win. Ronaldo Hernandez delivered a two-run home run to left to account for all the scoring. Michael Plassmeyer pitched a career-high seven innings, allowing just three hits.

PLAYING THEIR CARDS RIGHT

Charlotte has now won seven of its last nine and are 11-4 in their last 15. After falling to eight games back of first on April 25, they've narrowed the gap to 3.5 games in the division. A win Saturday would pull them to within 2.5 games for the first time since April 10.

POWER SURGE

The Stone Crabs' offense has exploded over the last 12 games. On Sunday in Clearwater, Charlotte connected on a season-high five home runs. The next day in Jupiter, they shattered their highest run total, dropping 15 runs on the Hammerheads. Here's how much their power has increased:

Games R/G HR/G XBH/G AVG SLG

Previous 35 3.6 0.4 2.0 .239 .332

Last 13 6.1 1.4 3.2 .247 .434

RUNNING WILD The Stone Crabs stole a season-high six bases Wednesday, running all over Jupiter catcher Nick Fortes. Not only did Charlotte hit for power on the road trip, they also ran wild. The Crabs stole 15 bases over six games, jumping from third in the league in steals to first. Thanks to team speed and strong throwing arms from their catchers, Charlotte has held a major advantage in the running game this year:

SB ATT SB%

Stone Crabs 58 83 69.9%

Opponent 27 39 69.2%

ALL-STARS ANNOUNCED

The Florida State League announced that Charlotte infielders Vidal Brujan and Jim Haley have been named to the 2019 FSL All-Star Game in Jupiter. Haley ranks top five in the league in five categories and Brujan is tied for fourth in Minor League Baseball in stolen bases (21).

ALL HAIL HALEY!

Stone Crabs utility man Jim Haley drove in four runs for the second time on the road trip Tuesday, drilling two home runs in the Stone Crabs' win over Jupiter. The Penn State product is now 24-for-68 with eight extra-base hits and 21 RBI in his last 17 games, raising his average from .250 to .297 and his OPS from .596 to .771. He is also the only Stone Crabs player to occupy all nine spots in the batting order this year. He's also played four different positions on defense.

OUT WHIT-TING THE LEAGUE

After a very slow start to the season, Rays outfield prospect Garrett Whitley has been one of the Stone Crabs' best hitters since:

Games H-AB XBH RBI K% OPS

First 10 3-31 1 1 51.2 .436

Last 31 25-102 12 16 30.9 .835

SIMON SAYS RETURN!

The Stone Crabs activated reliever Simon Rosenblum-Larson prior to Saturday's game. In a corresponding move, Charlotte promoted RHP Ryan Thompson to Double-A.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.