Indy Fuel Open Kelly Cup Playoffs Tuesday at Home

June 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - After clinching the second postseason berth in franchise history on Wednesday night, the Indy Fuel will begin the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs this Tuesday during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

The Fuel and Swamp Rabbits will engage in a 1-3-1 series format. Following Game 1 in Indy, Games 2, 3 and 4 (if necessary) will take place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina on June 10, 11 and 12. If Game 5 is required, both teams will shift back to Indianapolis for the series finale. All game times are scheduled for 7:05pm.

ROUND 1 SCHEDULE

Game 1: Tuesday, June 8 at 7:05 p.m. | Greenville at Indy

Game 2: Thursday, June 10 at 7:05 p.m. | Indy at Greenville

Game 3: Friday, June 11 at 7:05 p.m. | Indy at Greenville

*Game 4: Saturday, June 12 at 7:05 p.m. | Indy at Greenville

*Game 5: Monday, June 14 at 7:05 p.m. | Greenville at Indy

* - if necessary

