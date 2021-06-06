Indy Fuel Open Kelly Cup Playoffs Tuesday at Home
June 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - After clinching the second postseason berth in franchise history on Wednesday night, the Indy Fuel will begin the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs this Tuesday during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
The Fuel and Swamp Rabbits will engage in a 1-3-1 series format. Following Game 1 in Indy, Games 2, 3 and 4 (if necessary) will take place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina on June 10, 11 and 12. If Game 5 is required, both teams will shift back to Indianapolis for the series finale. All game times are scheduled for 7:05pm.
Please contact Fuel Media Relations Director via email (mgrainda@indyfuelhockey.com) or via cell (317-869-6536) with any questions or media inquiries.
ROUND 1 SCHEDULE
Game 1: Tuesday, June 8 at 7:05 p.m. | Greenville at Indy
Game 2: Thursday, June 10 at 7:05 p.m. | Indy at Greenville
Game 3: Friday, June 11 at 7:05 p.m. | Indy at Greenville
*Game 4: Saturday, June 12 at 7:05 p.m. | Indy at Greenville
*Game 5: Monday, June 14 at 7:05 p.m. | Greenville at Indy
* - if necessary
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 6, 2021
- Indy Fuel Open Kelly Cup Playoffs Tuesday at Home - Indy Fuel
- Blades Head to Playoffs with Hardware in Hand - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - June 6 - ECHL
- Aaron Luchuk Wins ECHL Scoring Title - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Luchuk Wins ECHL Scoring Title - ECHL
- Florida's McCarron Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Year - ECHL
- Gerard & Gahagen Lead Utah to 6-0 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- How the West Was Won - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.