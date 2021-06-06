ECHL Transactions - June 6

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, June 6, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents as per ECHL Player Rule 75(f)):

Florida:

Jordan Sambrook, D [6/5]

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Jake Paterson, G activated from reserve [6/5]

Delete C.J. Motte, G placed on reserve [6/5]

Florida:

Add Michael Downing, D activated from Injured Reserve [6/5]

Add Logan Roe, D activated from reserve [6/5]

Add Myles Powell, F activated from reserve [6/5]

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve [6/5]

Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve [6/5]

Fort Wayne:

Add Justin Vaive, F activated from reserve [6/5]

Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on reserve [6/5]

Kansas City:

Delete Mario Vrab, G released as EBUG

