ECHL Transactions - June 6
June 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, June 6, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents as per ECHL Player Rule 75(f)):
Florida:
Jordan Sambrook, D [6/5]
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Jake Paterson, G activated from reserve [6/5]
Delete C.J. Motte, G placed on reserve [6/5]
Florida:
Add Michael Downing, D activated from Injured Reserve [6/5]
Add Logan Roe, D activated from reserve [6/5]
Add Myles Powell, F activated from reserve [6/5]
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve [6/5]
Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve [6/5]
Fort Wayne:
Add Justin Vaive, F activated from reserve [6/5]
Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on reserve [6/5]
Kansas City:
Delete Mario Vrab, G released as EBUG
