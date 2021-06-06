Orlando's Luchuk Wins ECHL Scoring Title
June 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced that Aaron Luchuk of the Orlando Solar Bears has won the league scoring championship with 74 points (287g-46a).
Wichita's Anthony Beauregard finished second with 71 points (22g-49a), followed by John McCarron of Florida (31g-37a) and Rapid City's Peter Quenneville (28g-40a) with 68 points each and Les Lancaster of Allen (26g-38a) who were tied for fifth with 64 points.
Luchuk, who last week was named to the All-ECHL First Team and received the League's Sportsmanship Award, was third with 46 assists, tied for third with 28 goals and was third with 219 shots on goal.
A native of Kingston, Ontario, Luchuk has recorded 146 points (57g-89a) in 150 career ECHL games with Orlando, Newfoundland and Brampton.
ECHL Leading Scorer Award Winners
2020-21 Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears, 74 points
2019-20 Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye, 73 points
2018-19 Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones, 80 points
2017-18 Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets, 79 points
2016-17 Chad Costello, Allen Americans, 122 points
2015-16 Chad Costello, Allen Americans, 103 points
2014-15 Chad Costello, Allen Americans, 125 points
2013-14 Brandon Marino, Fort Wayne Komets, 88 points
2012-13 Mathieu Roy, Florida Everblades, 89 points
2011-12 Dustin Gazley, Elmira Jackals, 85 points
2010-11 Justin Donati, Elmira Jackals, 94 points
2009-10 Tyler Donati, Elmira Jackals, 114 points
2008-09 Kevin Baker, Florida Everblades, 102 points
2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones, 106 points
2006-07 Brad Schell, Gwinnett Gladiators, 110 points
2005-06 Alex Leavitt, Alaska Aces, 91 points
2004-05 Scott Gomez, Alaska Aces, 86 points
2003-04 Tim Smith, Columbia Inferno, 95 points
2002-03 Buddy Smith, Arkansas RiverBlades, 104 points
2001-02 Louis Dumont, Pensacola Ice Pilots, 102 points
2000-01 Scott King, Charlotte Checkers, 101 points
1999-00 John Spoltore, Louisiana Ice Gators, 119 points
1998-99 John Spoltore, Louisiana Ice Gators, 109 points
1997-98 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls, 119 points
1996-97 Ed Courtenay, South Carolina Stingrays, 110 points
1995-96 Hugo Belanger, Nashville Knights, 144 points
1994-95 Scott Burfoot, Erie Panthers, 97 points
1993-94 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs, 139 points
1992-93 Trevor Jobe, Nashville Knights, 161 points
1991-92 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs, 130 points
1990-91 Stan Drulia, Knoxville Cherokees, 140 points
1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers, 148 points
1988-89 Daryl Harpe, Erie Panthers, 122 points
