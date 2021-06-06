Orlando's Luchuk Wins ECHL Scoring Title

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced that Aaron Luchuk of the Orlando Solar Bears has won the league scoring championship with 74 points (287g-46a).

Wichita's Anthony Beauregard finished second with 71 points (22g-49a), followed by John McCarron of Florida (31g-37a) and Rapid City's Peter Quenneville (28g-40a) with 68 points each and Les Lancaster of Allen (26g-38a) who were tied for fifth with 64 points.

Luchuk, who last week was named to the All-ECHL First Team and received the League's Sportsmanship Award, was third with 46 assists, tied for third with 28 goals and was third with 219 shots on goal.

A native of Kingston, Ontario, Luchuk has recorded 146 points (57g-89a) in 150 career ECHL games with Orlando, Newfoundland and Brampton.

ECHL Leading Scorer Award Winners

2020-21 Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears, 74 points

2019-20 Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye, 73 points

2018-19 Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones, 80 points

2017-18 Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets, 79 points

2016-17 Chad Costello, Allen Americans, 122 points

2015-16 Chad Costello, Allen Americans, 103 points

2014-15 Chad Costello, Allen Americans, 125 points

2013-14 Brandon Marino, Fort Wayne Komets, 88 points

2012-13 Mathieu Roy, Florida Everblades, 89 points

2011-12 Dustin Gazley, Elmira Jackals, 85 points

2010-11 Justin Donati, Elmira Jackals, 94 points

2009-10 Tyler Donati, Elmira Jackals, 114 points

2008-09 Kevin Baker, Florida Everblades, 102 points

2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones, 106 points

2006-07 Brad Schell, Gwinnett Gladiators, 110 points

2005-06 Alex Leavitt, Alaska Aces, 91 points

2004-05 Scott Gomez, Alaska Aces, 86 points

2003-04 Tim Smith, Columbia Inferno, 95 points

2002-03 Buddy Smith, Arkansas RiverBlades, 104 points

2001-02 Louis Dumont, Pensacola Ice Pilots, 102 points

2000-01 Scott King, Charlotte Checkers, 101 points

1999-00 John Spoltore, Louisiana Ice Gators, 119 points

1998-99 John Spoltore, Louisiana Ice Gators, 109 points

1997-98 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls, 119 points

1996-97 Ed Courtenay, South Carolina Stingrays, 110 points

1995-96 Hugo Belanger, Nashville Knights, 144 points

1994-95 Scott Burfoot, Erie Panthers, 97 points

1993-94 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs, 139 points

1992-93 Trevor Jobe, Nashville Knights, 161 points

1991-92 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs, 130 points

1990-91 Stan Drulia, Knoxville Cherokees, 140 points

1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers, 148 points

1988-89 Daryl Harpe, Erie Panthers, 122 points

