Florida's McCarron Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Year
June 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced that Florida Everblades' forward John McCarron is the recipient of the AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Year award after finishing the season with a plus-minus rating of +29. It is the fourth straight season a member of the Everblades has won the award, following Ben Masella in 2019-20, Joe Cox in 2018-19 and Logan Roe in 2017-18.
Logan Roe of Florida finished second with a plus-minus rating of +28, followed by Florida's Stefan Leblanc and Anthony Beauregard of Wichita at +27, and Wichita's Jay Dickman at +26.
McCarron, who last week earned a spot on the All-ECHL First Team, was even or better in 52 of his 68 this season. The 29-year-old led the league this season with 31 goals and was tied for third with 68 points.
A native of Macomb, Michigan, McCarron has posted 315 points (136g-179a) and a cumulative +121 rating in 337 career ECHL games with Florida and Wheeling while adding 69 points (29g-40a) in 74 career games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.
ECHL Plus-Minus Rating Leaders
2020-21 John McCarron, Florida Everblades, +29
2019-20 Ben Masella, Florida Everblades, +40
2018-19 Joe Cox, Florida Everblades, +46
2017-18 Logan Roe, Florida Everblades, +43
2016-17 Joel Chouinard, Allen Americans, +47
2015-16 Joey Leach, South Carolina Stingrays, +40
2014-15 Drew Daniels, Fort Wayne Komets and Mike Little, Florida Everblades, +46
2013-14 Peter Sivak, Alaska Aces, +49
2012-13 Matt Case, Idaho Steelheads, +32
2011-12 Mathieu Aubin, Cincinnati Cyclones, +25
2010-11 Trent Daavettila, Kalamazoo Wings and Brendan Connolly, Greenville Road Warriors, +28
2009-10 Mark Derlago, Idaho Steelheads, +34
2008-09 Travis Morin, South Carolina Stingrays, +37
2007-08 Chad Starling, Cincinnati Cyclones, +48
2006-07 Matt Shasby, Alaska Aces, +43
2005-06 Peter Metcalf, Alaska Aces, +44
2004-05 Aaron Phillips, Pensacola Ice Pilots, +36
2003-04 Tim Smith, Columbia Inferno, +40
2002-03 Mike Glumac, Pee Dee Pride and Dennis Vial, Columbia Inferno, +37
2001-02 Konstantin Kalmikov, Louisiana IceGators, +43
2000-01 Jay Murphy, Louisiana Ice Gators, +32
1999-00 Andy MacIntyre, Florida Everblades, +46
1998-99 Jan Vodrazka, Pee Dee Pride, +44
1997-98 Stan Melanson, Louisiana IceGators, +36
1996-97 Dominic Maltais, Hampton Roads Admirals, +44
1995-96 Kim Maier, Knoxville Cherokees, +48
1994-95 Jamie Steer, Dayton Bombers, +43
1993-94 Sebastien Laplante, Greensboro Monarchs, +42
1992-93 Victor Gervais, Hampton Roads Admirals, +59
1991-92 Brad McCaughey, Toledo Storm, +51
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades forward John McCarron
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 6, 2021
- Indy Fuel Open Kelly Cup Playoffs Tuesday at Home - Indy Fuel
- Blades Head to Playoffs with Hardware in Hand - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - June 6 - ECHL
- Aaron Luchuk Wins ECHL Scoring Title - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Luchuk Wins ECHL Scoring Title - ECHL
- Florida's McCarron Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Year - ECHL
- Gerard & Gahagen Lead Utah to 6-0 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- How the West Was Won - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.