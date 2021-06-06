Florida's McCarron Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Year

Florida Everblades forward John McCarron

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced that Florida Everblades' forward John McCarron is the recipient of the AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Year award after finishing the season with a plus-minus rating of +29. It is the fourth straight season a member of the Everblades has won the award, following Ben Masella in 2019-20, Joe Cox in 2018-19 and Logan Roe in 2017-18.

Logan Roe of Florida finished second with a plus-minus rating of +28, followed by Florida's Stefan Leblanc and Anthony Beauregard of Wichita at +27, and Wichita's Jay Dickman at +26.

McCarron, who last week earned a spot on the All-ECHL First Team, was even or better in 52 of his 68 this season. The 29-year-old led the league this season with 31 goals and was tied for third with 68 points.

A native of Macomb, Michigan, McCarron has posted 315 points (136g-179a) and a cumulative +121 rating in 337 career ECHL games with Florida and Wheeling while adding 69 points (29g-40a) in 74 career games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

ECHL Plus-Minus Rating Leaders

2020-21 John McCarron, Florida Everblades, +29

2019-20 Ben Masella, Florida Everblades, +40

2018-19 Joe Cox, Florida Everblades, +46

2017-18 Logan Roe, Florida Everblades, +43

2016-17 Joel Chouinard, Allen Americans, +47

2015-16 Joey Leach, South Carolina Stingrays, +40

2014-15 Drew Daniels, Fort Wayne Komets and Mike Little, Florida Everblades, +46

2013-14 Peter Sivak, Alaska Aces, +49

2012-13 Matt Case, Idaho Steelheads, +32

2011-12 Mathieu Aubin, Cincinnati Cyclones, +25

2010-11 Trent Daavettila, Kalamazoo Wings and Brendan Connolly, Greenville Road Warriors, +28

2009-10 Mark Derlago, Idaho Steelheads, +34

2008-09 Travis Morin, South Carolina Stingrays, +37

2007-08 Chad Starling, Cincinnati Cyclones, +48

2006-07 Matt Shasby, Alaska Aces, +43

2005-06 Peter Metcalf, Alaska Aces, +44

2004-05 Aaron Phillips, Pensacola Ice Pilots, +36

2003-04 Tim Smith, Columbia Inferno, +40

2002-03 Mike Glumac, Pee Dee Pride and Dennis Vial, Columbia Inferno, +37

2001-02 Konstantin Kalmikov, Louisiana IceGators, +43

2000-01 Jay Murphy, Louisiana Ice Gators, +32

1999-00 Andy MacIntyre, Florida Everblades, +46

1998-99 Jan Vodrazka, Pee Dee Pride, +44

1997-98 Stan Melanson, Louisiana IceGators, +36

1996-97 Dominic Maltais, Hampton Roads Admirals, +44

1995-96 Kim Maier, Knoxville Cherokees, +48

1994-95 Jamie Steer, Dayton Bombers, +43

1993-94 Sebastien Laplante, Greensboro Monarchs, +42

1992-93 Victor Gervais, Hampton Roads Admirals, +59

1991-92 Brad McCaughey, Toledo Storm, +51

