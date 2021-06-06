Aaron Luchuk Wins ECHL Scoring Title

ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL on Sunday announced that Orlando Solar Bears forward Aaron Luchuk hasÂ won the league scoring championship for the 2020-21 season after recording 74 points (28g-46a) in 72 games. He is the first player in club history to lead the ECHL in scoring.

Luchuk, 24, enjoyed a career year in his third season of professional hockey and first with Orlando, establishing personal bests in goals, assists and points. His 46 assists and 229 shots were third in the league, while he was tied for fifth with eight power-play goals.

Luchuk's 74 points, 46 assists and 229 shots established new club single-season marks. He and teammate Tristin Langan appeared in all 72 games, becoming the fourth and fifth players in team history to dress in every single game in a season.

From February 13 - March 7, the forward enjoyed an 11-game point streak - tied for the third-longest streak by an individual player in the ECHL this season - in which he posted five goals and 10 assists. Earlier this week, LuchukÂ was named to the All-ECHL First Team and received the ECHL's Sportsmanship Award after finishing the season with only 16 penalty minutes. Luchuk also received Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month honors for April after leading the league with 19 points (10g-9a) in 14 games.

The Solar Bears went 31-14-4-1 this season when Luchuk recorded a point, and 16-5-2-1 when he scored a goal. Luchuk led the Solar Bears with 18 multi-point games; the club posted a 14-2-1-1 record in those contests.Â

Luchuk has recorded 146 points (57g-89a) in 150 career ECHL games with Orlando, Brampton and Newfoundland. He has also added nine points (4g-5a) in 33 career games in the American Hockey League with Laval, Belleville and Toronto.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Kingston, Ontario played major junior in the Ontario Hockey League for the Windsor Spitfires and Barrie Colts, producing 251 points (115g-136a) in 274 games. Luchuk helped Windsor capture the Memorial Cup during the 2016-17 season, and the following year he led the circuit in scoring with 115 points, while earning OHL Second All-Star Team honors and was selected as the recipient of the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy as the league's best overage player.

ECHL Leading Scorer Award WinnersÂ

2020-21 Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears 74 points

2019-20 Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye 73 points

2018-19 Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones 80 points

2017-18 Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets 79 points

2016-17 Chad Costello, Allen Americans 122 points

2015-16 Chad Costello, Allen Americans 103 points

2014-15 Chad Costello, Allen Americans 125 points

2013-14 Brandon Marino, Fort Wayne Komets 88 points

2012-13 Mathieu Roy, Florida Everblades 89 points

2011-12 Dustin Gazley, Elmira Jackals 85 points

2010-11 Justin Donati, Elmira Jackals 94 points

2009-10 Tyler Donati, Elmira Jackals 114 points

2008-09 Kevin Baker, Florida Everblades 102 points

2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones 106 points

2006-07 Brad Schell, Gwinnett Gladiators 110 points

2005-06 Alex Leavitt, Alaska Aces 91 points

2004-05 Scott Gomez, Alaska Aces 86 points

2003-04 Tim Smith, Columbia Inferno 95 points

2002-03 Buddy Smith, Arkansas RiverBlades 104 points

2001-02 Louis Dumont, Pensacola Ice Pilots 102 points

2000-01 Scott King, Charlotte Checkers 101 points

1999-00 John Spoltore, Louisiana Ice Gators 119 points

1998-99 John Spoltore, Louisiana Ice Gators 109 points

1997-98 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls 119 points

1996-97 Ed Courtenay, South Carolina Stingrays 110 points

1995-96 Hugo Belanger, Nashville Knights 144 points

1994-95 Scott Burfoot, Erie Panthers 97 points

1993-94 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs 139 points

1992-93 Trevor Jobe, Nashville Knights 161 points

1991-92 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs 130 points

1990-91 Stan Drulia, Knoxville Cherokees 140 points

1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers 148 points

1988-89 Daryl Harpe, Erie Panthers 122 points

