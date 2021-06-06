How the West Was Won

Allen Americans react after clinching the top spot in the Western Conference

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), clinched the top spot in the Western Conference on Saturday night with a 4-0 shutout of the Rapid City Rush.

Chad Butcher (7), Corey Mackin (30), Kris Myllari (3) and Kelly Bent (1) provided the offense for the Americans. The victory ensured Allen the number one seed in the Western Conference and a date with the Utah Grizzlies in Round 1.

"We really stepped it up this week starting with a big win over Wichita on Wednesday," said Americans Co-Captain Spencer Asuchak. "We had our sights set on the top spot and knew if we played our game, we had a solid chance to take it."

The Americans open the postseason on Tuesday night at Allen Event Center. Game 2 will be on Wednesday night at home with both games starting at 7:05 pm.

