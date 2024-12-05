Indy Eleven Signs USL League One Defender of the Year Bruno Rendon

December 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Eleven has signed 2024 USL League One Defender of the Year Bruno Rendón of the Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

The 24-year-old Cuban earned All-League First Team honors, leading the league with 169 duels won and helping the Hailstorm to a club-record top-two finish. The 6'2 Rendón also tallied six goals (tied for team high), two assists, 88 recoveries, 75 aerial duels won, 47 completed long passes, 35 clearances, 29 tackles won, 28 fouls won, 26 dribbles completed, 22 chances created, 16 shots on target, and 14 interceptions.

The versatile Rendón played defender, midfielder, and forward to help Northern Colorado to its club-best season under Coach Éamon Zayed, Indy Eleven franchise scoring leader with 26 goals and 61 points.

Rendón also featured prominently as Northern Colorado claimed the inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup, scoring nine goals in eight appearances across the group and knockout stage. He scored in the Hailstorm's Semifinal victory against Union Omaha and in the Final against Forward Madison FC as the side took victory in a penalty shootout.

"What he's done this year and how much his game has evolved over the last two seasons has been nothing short of sensational," Zayed said. "If he can continue to develop, stay humble, and work hard, who knows how far he can go in the game."

He did all of that for a 2024 squad that finished second in the USL League One regular season, the best finish in club history, and allowed just 18 goals in 22 regular season matches.

Rendón earned 2023 All-League Second Team honors for Northern Colorado with five goals and three assists in 26 games (24 starts).

The former Cuba youth international began his professional career in NISA with the Syracuse Pulse in 2022, scoring three goals and adding an assist in 15 matches (8 GS).

Rendón is the second Cuban player to sign with the Indy Eleven, joining current Boys in Blue defender Adrian Diz Pe.

Additional information on player transactions and roster updates will be announced in the weeks ahead. Fans can follow upcoming player news at IndyEleven.com or on Indy Eleven social channels.

Under first-year coach Sean McAuley, Indy Eleven hosted its first USL Championship home playoff game since 2019 on November 3 after earning the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Boys in Blue also advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with four victories, including a 2-1 win at MLS side Atlanta United.

Indy Eleven 2025 Season Tickets start at only $204. For more information, click here, email tickets@indyeleven.com, or call (317) 685-1100 during regular business hours.

Indy Eleven Roster (12/5/24)

Goalkeepers (0):

Defenders (8): Adrian Diz Pe, James Musa, Logan Neidlinger, Josh O'Brien, Ben Ofeimu, Bruno Rendon, Aedan Stanley, Hayden White

Midfielders (4): Jack Blake, Cam Lindley, Aodhan Quinn, Brem Soumaoro

Forwards (4): Elliot Collier, Maalique Foster, Edward Kizza, Romario Williams

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.