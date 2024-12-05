MBFC Re-Signs Defender Alex Lara

December 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay F.C.) announced today that the club has re-signed defender Alex Lara ahead of the 2025 USL Championship campaign, pending league and federation approval. Returning for his third season in Seaside, Lara provides a consistent and physical presence on the back line for Monterey Bay.

"Lara has made significant strides since I joined the club," said Monterey Bay F.C. Head Coach Jordan Stewart. "His professional work ethic and positive attitude are exactly the qualities we need in our locker room and on the pitch. We're looking forward to having him back."

Lara has been a menace on the back line for Monterey Bay and a true last line of defense on multiple occasions. In nearly 3,000 minutes played across 41 appearances (33 starts), the Azusa, California native has consistently boasted a fiery presence and physicality for the Crisp and Kelp. Coming into 2025, Lara currently sits fourth in club history in both clearances with 128 and blocks with 36. Lara has also added three emphatic goals for Monterey Bay, one of which was a 70th-minute, game-winning header in a 2-1 win at Memphis back in April. In addition, Lara has totaled 62 tackles and 54 interceptions defensively.

"I'm so happy to be back for another year with Monterey Bay," said Lara. "Having another opportunity to represent this club and wonderful community is always something to be proud of. I feel like me and all of the returning players are really going to step up and lead on and off the pitch. I know that everyone at the club is working harder than ever to accomplish our goal of not only making the playoffs but making a run at a championship as well. I am looking forward to seeing all of our fans back out there."

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Alex Lara to a one-year contract on December 5, 2024.

The current roster heading into the 2025 season as of December 5 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Defenders: Morey Doner, Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Grant Robinson

Midfielders: Mobi Fehr, Pierce Gallaway, Xavi Gnaulati, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards: Alex Dixon, Luther Archimčde

