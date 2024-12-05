Forrest Set to Return for Rowdies in 2025

December 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today that defender Forrest Lasso will return for the 2025 USL Championship season after signing a new contract with the club, pending league and federation approval.

"We are delighted to have agreed on an extension to Forrest's time with the Rowdies,' said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "Even during his injury last year, we saw him bring valuable leadership and experience to our locker room. We look forward to seeing him contribute on the field once again in the new year as he regains his fitness."

A three-time USL Championship Defender of the Year winner, Lasso returns for his fifth season with Tampa Bay. The 31-year-old center-back appeared in 10 matches and scored two goals across all competitions for the Rowdies in 2024 before an ACL injury in May sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Lasso has been an anchor on Tampa Bay's back line during his four seasons with the club, starting in 93 of his 95 total appearances. The 6-foot-5-inch center-back played an essential role in the Rowdies claiming back-to-back Eastern Conference titles in 2020 and 2021. In 2021, Lasso helped guide the defense to a record-setting 891-minute shutout streak as the Rowdies went on to win the USL Championship Players' Shield with the best record in the regular season.

"Re-signing with the Rowdies means everything to me," said Lasso. "This club has always had a special place in my heart. I'm incredibly grateful to the entire organization - from [Head of Soccer Operations] Nico Castillo, Coach Robbie, and everyone who continues to believe in me. Their faith means the world, especially in a sport where the focus is often on what you did last year. To still have their trust heading into 2025 is both humbling and inspiring, and I don't take it for granted. Age, injuries, doubters - whatever it is, I've heard it all before. It's just more fuel to my fire. My answer will be on the pitch, like it always has been. It's time to get back to work."

Lasso joins a group of returning Rowdies veterans for next year, including midfielders Lewis Hilton and Leo Fernandes, and captain defender Aaron Guillen. He is the 13th Rowdies player confirmed as under contract for the 2025 season.

Rowdies Roster as of December 5, 2024

Defenders: Aaron Guillen, Forrest Lasso

Midfielders: Ollie Bassett, Blake Bodily, Danny Crisostomo, Leo Fernandes, Lewis Hilton, Nick Moon, Pacifique Niyongabire, Nate Worth

Forwards: Manuel Arteaga, Endri Mustali. Cristian Ortiz

